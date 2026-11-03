Nigeria: 3sc Rout Abia Warriors 4-1 - Pillars, Katsina United Win At Home

Powered by Sodiq Ibrahim's first-half brace, 3SC--popularly called the "Oluyole Warriors"--recorded the biggest win of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Week 11 fixtures, dismantling Abia Warriors 4-1 on Sunday at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan.

Damilola Akinola opened the one-way show for 3SC in the 15th minute before Sodiq Ibrahim stretched the lead with his brace in the 41st minute and first-half stoppage time.

Although the visitors reduced the deficit in the 80th minute, Issa Yusuf sealed the massive victory for 3SC with a fourth goal in the 88th minute.

In Ilorin, Bendel Insurance pulled off a stellar 2-1 comeback victory away at Kwara United. Stephen Gideon gave the hosts the lead in the first half, but second-half goals by Oke Kayode (52nd minute) and Chinedu Nwosu (55th minute) ensured Insurance extended their dominance over the "Afonja Warriors."

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At the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano Pillars comfortably handed high-flying Nasarawa United a 2-0 defeat, with goals from former junior international Ibrahim Yahaya and Fabian Nworie.

Elsewhere, the weekend's blockbuster clash between leaders Rivers United and defending champions Enugu Rangers ended in a 1-1 draw in Port Harcourt. Chijioke Mbaoma opened the scoring for the "Pride of Rivers" in the 17th minute, but Godwin Obaje who was later expelled from the match equalized for the "Flying Antelopes" in the 54th minute.

In Aba, after a string of poor results, Enyimba bounced back to winning ways with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Kun Khalifat, while Luis Dadong scored a first-half brace as Katsina United defeated in-form Sporting Lagos 2-1 in Katsina.

Plateau United rallied back to draw 1-1 with Warri Wolves just as the Week 11 fixture between Inter Lagos and Ranchers Bees ended in a 1-1 draw at the Mobolaji Johnson Sports Arena, Lagos.