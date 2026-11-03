Uganda Arrests Former Army Deputy Chief

3 November 2026
The New Times (Kigali)

The Ugandan military has announced the arrest of its former deputy chief and presidential adviser Peter Elwelu over allegations of destabilising the country.

In a post shared via X, Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF)'s acting spokesperson Chris Magezi said Elwelu had been arrested on Monday, November 2, describing him as a "renegade" officer who was involved in subversive activities.

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Recently, Uganda's defence chief, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, said he had stripped Elwelu of his Lieutenant General rank and demoted him to a private.

According to Magezi, security forces recovered 15 guns in Elwelu's possession, military fatigues, and two pick-up trucks.

"Elwelu has been on the run over involvement in subversive activities and plans to destabilise Teso," Magezi said.

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Last week, Kainerugaba accused Elwelu of stockpiling weapons and organising activities against the government. He ordered him to surrender, warning that anyone helping him evade arrest would face "serious consequences".

Read the original article on New Times.

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