Uganda Arrests Former Army Deputy Chief

The Ugandan military has announced the arrest of its former deputy chief and presidential adviser Peter Elwelu over allegations of destabilising the country.

In a post shared via X, Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF)'s acting spokesperson Chris Magezi said Elwelu had been arrested on Monday, November 2, describing him as a "renegade" officer who was involved in subversive activities.

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Recently, Uganda's defence chief, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, said he had stripped Elwelu of his Lieutenant General rank and demoted him to a private.

According to Magezi, security forces recovered 15 guns in Elwelu's possession, military fatigues, and two pick-up trucks.

"Elwelu has been on the run over involvement in subversive activities and plans to destabilise Teso," Magezi said.

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Last week, Kainerugaba accused Elwelu of stockpiling weapons and organising activities against the government. He ordered him to surrender, warning that anyone helping him evade arrest would face "serious consequences".