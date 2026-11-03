Rwanda: Mutabazi Keeps Door Open to 'Reasonable Deal' After APR VC Exit

Star outside hitter Yves Mutabazi has left door open to clubs seeking to secure his services as the new volleyball season.

The Rwanda international is currently a free agent, having parted ways with APR VC after his short-term contract expired at the end of the 2025/26 season.

Mutabazi, 31, remains without a club as the men's league enters its fourth week, although he insists his playing career is far from over.

He told Times Sport that he is open to returning to competitive action but wants an offer that matches his expectations.

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"I'm currently not with a club, but it's because I am yet to be convinced by any club's proposal. I'm ready to appear again if a convincing deal comes up," he said.

His availability had attracted interest during the offseason, with Police VC reportedly among the clubs considering a move for his services.

However, Police eventually strengthened their squad with four new signings: middle blocker John Nkurunziza, setter Nolan Enzo, libero Jules Niyigena and Brazilian hitter Saymon Feitosa, leaving Mutabazi without a new home.

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Despite his current absence from the domestic league, Mutabazi remains one of Rwanda's most experienced players, with a career built around powerful serves, attacking precision and years of international exposure.

His last competitive appearance for Rwanda came at the 2026 African Men's Volleyball Championship in Tunisia, where he finished as the national team's second-highest scorer with 78 points, behind captain Wicklif Dusenge.

That performance underlined his continued value to the national team, even as uncertainty surrounds his club future.

Mutabazi is currently in the United States, having previously featured for Kepler VC before joining APR VC.

His reputation was also shaped by his performances at the 2021 African Men's Volleyball Championship, hosted in Kigali, where he played an important role in Rwanda's campaign.