Kenya: China, Kenya Sign Solar Deal to Power Rural Schools, Health Facilities

Nairobi — Kenya is set to expand access to solar electricity in remote rural communities following a new agreement with China targeting schools, health facilities and water supply systems.

The project will involve installing off-grid solar photovoltaic systems in selected areas, including Tana River, Kilifi County and the Maasai Mara University area, under China's Africa Solar Belt initiative.

The agreement was formalised on Tuesday through a Memorandum of Understanding signed by Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Guo Haiyan and Principal Secretary for Energy Alex Wachira.

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UNICEF Representative to Kenya Dr Shaheen Nilofer witnessed the signing as a third-party representative.

"The signing of this MOU is an important step for this project to be implemented in Kenya," the Chinese Embassy in Nairobi said.

The initiative seeks to address energy access gaps in underserved communities by providing renewable electricity to essential public services, particularly in areas with limited access to the national power grid.

Under the project, solar installations are expected to support electricity supply in schools and health facilities while powering water systems in remote rural areas.

China announced the Africa Solar Belt Project during the inaugural Africa Climate Summit held in Nairobi in 2023, as part of its South-South cooperation efforts to support climate change mitigation and renewable energy development across Africa.

The signing of the agreement marks a step towards implementing the initiative in Kenya, with the two countries seeking to use solar energy to strengthen rural infrastructure and improve access to essential services.

The project also adds to Kenya's efforts to expand renewable energy use and improve electricity access in communities where extending conventional grid infrastructure can be challenging.