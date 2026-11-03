South Africa: President Visits Shoddily Built Homes for Flood Victims

KZN flood victims from April 2022 who moved to the Cornubia housing development this year complain of poor workmanship

Beneficiaries of the Cornubia housing development in KZN have complained about how shoddily their houses were built.

Over 100 homes were handed over to victims of the 2022 flood in May and June.

On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the Cornubia development.

Nomthandazo Nama was excited to move into her new home in the eThekwini municipality and KZN human settlements' Cornubia housing development near Phoenix, north of Durban, in June.

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But in less than five months, she was struggling to fix gaps around her windows and under her doors, where water leaked in and damaged her belongings whenever it rained.

"The contractors didn't install a gutter," said Nama.

Her cement floor also began to crumble soon after she moved in.

To prevent further damage, Nama, who is unemployed, said she had to use her social grant to buy "expensive paint" to seal the floor.

Nama's family was among the thousands who lost their homes in the April 2022 floods. Many are still waiting for their houses to be completed.

One resident complained that he had been allocated a double-storey house although he had mobility issues.

Muzi Ngongoma, a pensioner who uses a walking stick, said he struggles to go downstairs to the bathroom and kitchen.

"Officials even asked me if I would be able to walk up the stairs, because I am unable to walk a distance. I ended up having to accept the house that was given to me," said Ngongoma.

Last week, President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the Cornubia development and was joined by KZN Premier Thami Ntuli, human settlements minister Thembi Simelane, and eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba.

They visited phase 2A, where the first 113 homes were handed over in May after lengthy delays.

Ramaphosa said that 145 houses are under construction, with the total number of houses being built for the development sitting at 460 by mid 2027.

During his visit, Ramaphosa handed over two houses to flood victims and then threw soil on a tree that was already planted.

After the delegation left Cornubia, several residents approached GroundUp to express their concerns about the rapid deterioration of their homes.

They said the pavements were finished in a hurry, about a week before the president's visit. The areas between the houses and the roads remain unfinished, and there are piles of dirt and rubble.

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Thandiwe Mnqayi has had to build a cement platform outside her house to redirect rainwater to prevent flooding.

She said she reported multiple leaks to the municipality, which have still not been fixed. Her shower leaks. The family has to put down a bucket to catch the water so the drain doesn't overflow and flood the bathroom.

Across the way from Mnqayi, residents have made a makeshift trench to redirect water leaking onto the road.

Later, addressing the media in Phoenix, Ramaphosa acknowledged that many of the houses built by government in the past were located far from jobs, transport, schools and hospitals.

Government must make sure that housing developments do not fall into disrepair, said Ramaphosa.

According to municipal spokesperson Senzelwe Mzila, drainage issues are being assessed.

"Any reports of flooding or defects are investigated and addressed where required ... Residents are encouraged to report leaks through the municipality's service channels for prompt attention," said Mzila.

Defects, such as leaking windows, are assessed and addressed by the defects management process, said Mzila.

Concerning double-storey homes allocated to disabled beneficiaries, Mzila said the specific case raised can be investigated.

Questions sent to Ndabezinhle Sibiya, spokesperson for the provincial human settlements department, had not been answered at the time of publication.