Liberia: Egg Prices Soar As Importers Allege Unfair Market Restrictions

Rising egg prices and reported shortages across Liberia have sparked concerns among importers, petty traders and consumers, who accuse the government of restricting competition through import policies they say favor a limited number of suppliers while increasing the cost of the widely consumed commodity.

Traders report purchasing a carton of eggs for between US$65 and US$75, compared with approximately US$50 in previous years, while individual eggs now sell for L$40 to L$50 in some communities.

The controversy centers on government measures intended to protect domestic poultry production, particularly the Liberian American Poultry (LAP) Farm in Bomi County, amid allegations that import restrictions have given United Commodities Inc. (UCI), a major distributor, an unfair competitive advantage.

On June 6, 2023, former President George Manneh Weah issued Executive Order 119, imposing surcharges on imported eggs and other commodities to encourage domestic production.

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President Joseph Nyuma Boakai subsequently extended the protective measures through Executive Orders 135 and 156 in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Boakai's support for domestic poultry production followed his May 2025 visit to the LAP Farm in Bomi County.

According to an August 2026 report attributed to the International Finance Corporation, LAP and Modern Mills of Liberia are majority-owned by West African Premier Investment LLC (WAPI), an investment fund associated with the Siblani family.

The companies operate within a broader network of affiliated businesses, including UCI, with interests in trading, manufacturing and agriculture.

Importers argue that the ownership connections, combined with import restrictions, have concentrated market opportunities among affiliated businesses, although no violation of competition rules has been established.

In Brewerville, outside Monrovia, Sally Kiaweh, a mother of four who has sold eggs for more than a decade, said rising wholesale prices are threatening her livelihood.

"I can buy one cartoon of eggs US$70 from the store. This egg business is what helping to pay my children school fees and feeding us. It is also the business that is paying my rent. But things are not fine now," Kiaweh said.

She recalled purchasing a carton for approximately US$50 several years ago, when earnings were more favorable.

Beyond rising prices, Kiaweh complained about the quality of some locally produced eggs, saying fragile shells often break during handling and boiling.

"When I finished boiling the eggs sometimes I can't get nothing from out of it. The shells are very soft, and when you boil with more water, the majority of the eggs can burst. The losses can be too much," she said.

She maintained that wholesalers sometimes refuse to accept responsibility for damaged eggs, leaving petty traders to absorb the losses.

Another trader, 25-year-old Prince Dennis, called for increased competition to make eggs affordable.

"When companies were bringing eggs in Liberia, we used to sell eggs for L$20 or L$25. I want the government to open the market; they should make it (market) fair so people can compete with one another," Dennis said.

Meanwhile, several importers alleged difficulties obtaining Import Permit Declarations (IPDs) and Import Notification Forms (INFs) necessary to bring eggs into Liberia.

They argued that existing suppliers cannot adequately meet demand, resulting in shortages and increased prices.

"The demand for egg now is so high and one company alone cannot supply the whole market. Because of this, the commodity is getting scarce on the market," an importer who requested anonymity said.

Importers also accused UCI of requiring wholesale buyers to purchase additional commodities, including sugar, before allowing them to buy eggs.

"If you are going to buy eggs to UCI now, they will tell you to buy another goods before they can serve you the eggs that you went to buy. The cost for a cartoon of eggs there now is around US$60," another importer alleged.

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The allegations could not be independently verified.

Contacted for comment, UCI Managing Director Wahab Dhaini rejected the claims, disputing suggestions that the company had exhausted its supplies.

"All of this is not true. What do they mean we ran out of supplies," Dhaini stated.

The LAP Farm was expected to produce approximately 1,300 cartons of eggs daily, but importers and traders claim production has declined, contributing to shortages. Current production figures have not been independently verified.

Stakeholders are now urging the government to review its import authorization policies, encourage additional suppliers and ensure fair competition.

They maintain that expanding market access would help stabilize prices, protect small businesses and reduce the financial burden on consumers.