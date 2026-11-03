Liberian Defender Fully Scores First Artis Brno Goal in Czech Chance Liga

Liberian international Emmanuel Fully scored his first goal for SK Artis Brno in a 2-2 home draw against Zlín in the Czech Chance Liga on Saturday.

The 20-year-old defender marked his eighth league start and 11th appearance of the season with his maiden goal for the newly promoted side, which he joined on loan from Slavia Prague in July for the 2026-27 campaign.

Artis Brno finished third in the Czech second division last season but secured promotion to the top flight following the administrative relegation of MFK Karviná.

The club currently sits third from bottom in the 16-team standings, with 10 points from 12 matches.

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Fully previously featured for Slavia Prague's reserve team before making his senior debut on Aug. 9, 2025, in a 3-0 victory over Teplice. He made three first-team appearances before joining Teplice on loan in January 2026, where he featured nine times in the top flight.

Meanwhile, Divine Teah made his second consecutive start for Slavia Prague B, playing 78 minutes in a 2-2 away draw against Karviná in the Czech second division.

The midfielder has now made three starts and five appearances for Slavia B this season.

In England, Liberia-eligible forward Christian Saydee scored on his first start of the season as Wigan Athletic came from behind to defeat Bromley 3-2 at home.

The 24-year-old netted the equalizer and has now scored three goals in five appearances since returning three weeks ago from a calf injury sustained during the summer.

In Algeria, Edward Ledlum's ASO Chlef remain without a league victory after suffering a narrow 2-1 home defeat to ES Sétif.

The Liberian international made his seventh start and eighth appearance of the season. He has recorded one assist so far, as Chlef continue to struggle in the Algerian top flight.