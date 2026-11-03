Liberia: Budgit Liberia Launches Youth Club to Strengthen Budget Transparency, Accountability

BudgIT Liberia has launched a youth club initiative designed to equip high school students with knowledge of public budgeting, fiscal transparency and good governance, as part of efforts to encourage young Liberians to participate in decisions affecting public resources and national development.

The initiative was launched Friday, Oct. 30, 2026, at the Liberian Learning Center in Paynesville under the theme, "Empowering High School Students to Promote Fiscal Transparency and Good Governance."

The ceremony brought together students and representatives from ELWA Academy, Carver Mission Academy and the Seventh-day Adventist School in Paynesville, alongside education officials and civil society representatives.

Speaking at the launch, BudgIT Liberia Acting Country Lead Miriam Jabula Swen said the initiative aims to give young people the knowledge and skills to understand government spending and demand accountability from public officials.

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"The BudgIT Youth Club seeks to ensure that young Liberians are not left out of decisions that shape their future," Swen said.

She explained that the club would serve as a platform for civic education, leadership development, advocacy and community engagement, allowing students to understand how public funds are allocated and spent.

According to Swen, introducing students to public finance at an early age would help strengthen their participation in governance and enable them to make informed contributions to national development.

Officially launching the initiative, Integrity Watch Liberia Policy Analyst Narvin N. Ireland challenged students to recognize that national budgeting directly affects their lives and future opportunities.

"Many of us feel like the budget is nothing to do with us, but our future depends on the budget," Ireland said.

He emphasized that decisions concerning public expenditure determine the quality of education, healthcare, infrastructure and other essential services available to citizens.

"The life we will live in the next 10 years, in the next 15 years, depends on the priorities the government set aside in the budget," he added.

Ireland encouraged students to actively participate in the program, ask questions and develop a clear understanding of the national budget process.

"Ask questions. Don't hesitate," he urged.

He also pledged support through the civil society organizations' project platform, indicating that available technical expertise could help strengthen the initiative.

Also speaking, Right and Democracy Initiatives Executive Director and Co-founder Salia Sheriff said public budgeting should not be regarded as a subject exclusively for economists, accountants or government officials.

"The budget does not only speak to students in the economic field. It speaks to those who want to go into the nursing field, engineering field, because every sector in this country has a part to play in the budget," Sheriff said.

He emphasized the need to involve school administrators in the initiative to create opportunities for students to learn about budget preparation, implementation, and monitoring.

Sheriff pledged his organization's willingness to collaborate with BudgIT Liberia in facilitating the program, particularly in areas involving public finance education and accountability.

Representing Carver Mission Academy, Amos T. Zleh Jr. encouraged participating students to use the opportunity to acquire knowledge they could share with their classmates and communities.

"You are called as an individual and selected in the various schools so you can learn something to carry back to your colleagues and maybe your community," Zleh said.

He noted that the training could also benefit students interested in pursuing careers in accounting, economics and other related disciplines.

ELWA Academy Principal Justyn G. W. Tokeh welcomed the initiative and assured organizers of his institution's cooperation.

"As a school head, we are willing to work with you," Tokeh said.

He encouraged students to take the program seriously and expressed hope that it would eventually expand to additional schools across Liberia.

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Prince B. Paul, representing the Legislature's Budget Office, described the initiative as "a good and productive venture."

Paul provided students with an overview of Liberia's budget history, explaining aspects of the country's public finance system to broaden their understanding of government revenue and expenditure.

Similarly, Fiorella G. Hardy, principal of the SDA School in Paynesville, encouraged students to embrace educational opportunities that could strengthen their knowledge beyond the classroom.

"Students, we urge you to always ensure to form part of these educative programs so that you will learn something better that will stay with you forever," Hardy said.

In closing, Swen reaffirmed BudgIT Liberia's commitment to promoting fiscal literacy and youth participation in governance.

"When young people understand public budgets, they are better positioned to influence decisions, demand accountability, and shape Liberia's future," she said.