Liberia: Agriculture Ministry Approves 2027 Project Budgets Amid Implementation Delays

The Ministry of Agriculture has approved the 2027 work plans and budgets for five donor-funded agricultural projects despite ongoing implementation challenges, with Agriculture Minister J. Alexander Nuetah warning that delayed fund disbursements and outstanding vendor payments could undermine efforts to deliver critical support to Liberian farmers.

By Destiny D. Jabula

The approvals came Wednesday, Oct. 28, during the 23rd meeting of the ministry's National Project Steering Committee, which brought together government officials and project implementation teams to review planned investments and assess challenges affecting ongoing agricultural programs.

According to the ministry, the committee unanimously endorsed the five projects' work plans and budgets, prioritizing agricultural productivity, rural infrastructure development and support for smallholder farmers.

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However, Nuetah said delays in releasing project funds and settling outstanding vendor payments were slowing implementation, calling for coordinated efforts among responsible institutions to address the bottlenecks.

"We cannot continue to allow delays in disbursements and payments to slow down the implementation of our projects. These investments are intended to benefit our farmers, and we must work together to remove the bottlenecks and deliver results within the agreed timelines," Nuetah said.

Although the minister acknowledged progress in some areas, particularly infrastructure development, he stressed the need to accelerate outstanding activities to prevent further setbacks.

He challenged members of the steering committee to move beyond routine budget reviews and focus on identifying practical solutions to challenges affecting project implementation.

"This Steering Committee must go beyond reviewing work plans and budgets. We must identify the challenges affecting implementation, agree on practical solutions, and ensure that the projects achieve their intended objectives," Nuetah said.

The five projects approved include the Smallholder Agriculture Transformation and Agribusiness Revitalization Project (STAR-P), Investing in Livelihood Resilience and Soil Health in ACP Countries (ILSA), Tree Crop Extension Project Phase II (TCEP-II), Building Climate Resilience Project (BCRP) and Smallholder Agriculture Development for Food and Nutrition Security (SADFONS).

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The projects are intended to strengthen agricultural production, improve rural infrastructure, enhance climate resilience and expand economic opportunities for smallholder farmers across Liberia.

Despite approving the proposed spending plans, the ministry did not disclose the total financial allocations for the five projects, the amounts owed to vendors or the extent to which payment delays have affected implementation timelines.

The National Project Steering Committee comprises representatives from the ministries of Agriculture, Finance and Development Planning, and Public Works, as well as the Environmental Protection Agency, Liberia Agriculture Commodity Regulatory Authority and Cooperative Development Agency.

The Ministry of Agriculture said it would continue engaging development partners and implementing institutions to accelerate project activities and ensure that planned investments translate into tangible benefits for farmers and rural communities.