Liberia: Gonet Graduates 909, Acquires Sinkor Property As Youth Minister Eyes Partnership

GoNet Academy has graduated 909 students from its 15th cohort and announced the acquisition of property in Sinkor for its future headquarters, as Youth and Sports Minister Atty. Cornelia Wonkerleh Kruah expressed interest in a possible government partnership to strengthen professional training and employment opportunities.

GoNet Academy founder and Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Kerkulah made the announcement on Saturday, Oct. 31, during the institution's graduation ceremony at Harvest Intercontinental Cathedral in Congo Town.

Kerkulah disclosed that the academy purchased the property in March 2026, using funds generated and reinvested through its training programs.

"And for that reason, in March of this year, if I remember correctly, we were able to purchase a property for GoNet Academy," he announced.

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"A lot of you may not know this, but we have acquired a property located between 16th and 17th streets in Sinkor, near the old Linzu Building and Smart Institute. That property is now ours."

The CEO said the acquisition reflects management's decision to reinvest institutional earnings rather than spend them on personal benefits.

"Over the years, whatever we have generated at the end of every cohort has not gone into our personal pockets," he said.

"Instead, those resources have been saved and reinvested in the institution."

Kerkulah disclosed plans to develop the property into a modern training facility within the next three to five years, potentially attracting students and professionals from Liberia and other West African countries.

"Envision a modern building that will train students and professionals. Envision an institution where people will travel from other West African countries, and even beyond, to come and study," he told the graduates.

He did not disclose the property's purchase price or the estimated construction cost.

Providing the graduation statistics, Kerkulah said 909 individuals completed training across three programs, with some earning multiple certifications.

"Today, we are graduating a total of 909 individuals. When I say 909, I am referring to individual graduates," he said.

According to him, 208 graduates completed the six-month Comprehensive Professional Program, 47 completed the Professional Diploma Program, and 654 completed the Foundation Certificate Program.

Female graduates numbered 530, representing 58.3%, while 379 males accounted for 41.7%.

"If we were to count every course completed by each graduate, the total number of certifications would exceed 940," Kerkulah explained.

He also recognized online graduates from communities outside Monrovia, emphasizing the academy's efforts to expand access to professional education nationwide.

Delivering the keynote address, Youth and Sports Minister Kruah welcomed the institution's contribution to skills development but challenged its leadership to measure success through graduates' employment outcomes rather than enrollment figures alone.

"A country can sign a hundred agreements. Without people who can plan, buy, hire, measure and manage, they stay on paper," Kruah said.

The minister noted that GoNet Academy, established in February 2021, has trained more than 5,000 alumni in procurement, project management, monitoring and evaluation, financial management, logistics, data analysis and other professional disciplines.

"Here's my challenge: do not be satisfied with how many come. A full hall is a good start, and I can see you have one," she said.

"The question for your next five years is whether Gonet becomes more than a place where people gather skills and friends. Can it become part of the structure of national development? A model government can look at and say: this works, let us back it and scale it."

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Kruah disclosed that her ministry's 10-year youth development vision, PATHWAYs: Rooting and Rising Liberia's Youth, emphasizes evidence-based training, employment and entrepreneurship.

"That is why our foresight work wants to partner with institutions like Gonet to follow young people as they move from training into work, so we can see where they land and what they still need," she said.

Although the minister expressed interest in collaboration, no formal partnership agreement was announced.

She encouraged graduates to demonstrate professionalism, integrity and initiative in their respective fields.

"Be the person in your office whose report is accurate and whose procurement is clean. Start the business you keep talking about," Kruah urged.