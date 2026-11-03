Liberia: The Table Is a Livelihood Before It Is an Obstruction

A market table is a small piece of furniture. To someone who depends on it, however, it may be the place from which school fees are paid, food is purchased and a family's future is kept from slipping away. That does not mean a market table can be placed anywhere without regard for public safety. It means the human life behind it deserves to be part of the conversation.

The New Dawn reported on October 27 that traders, many of them women, protested peacefully in the Waterside area of Monrovia after a dispute over plans to remove selling tables along a major road corridor. The traders raised concerns about their livelihoods and about whether they had been adequately consulted.

It is possible to recognise two legitimate public needs here. Roads and walkways should remain usable and safe. Markets must be organised fairly. At the same time, traders who earn modest incomes from daily sales cannot simply be treated as obstacles on the way to a cleaner street.

When people feel that an important decision has been made without hearing their circumstances, mistrust grows. A public decision may be legally defensible and still be experienced as an unexpected threat by those who must live with its effects. The way a decision is explained and implemented is therefore part of its fairness.

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Liberia knows the cost of lost trust. The country also knows the value of women who hold households and communities together through difficult economic years. An orderly marketplace and a secure livelihood are not rival dreams. Good planning should bring them closer.

My faith brings me to a familiar story in Luke 10. Jesus describes a man left injured beside a road. The Samaritan who helps him does not first ask whether the man's need is convenient. He sees a person and takes responsibility for practical care.

No city official is expected to settle every dispute with a parable, and no religious argument should replace safety regulations. But the lesson challenges all of us: before reducing a person to a category, stop long enough to recognise the person who must bear the consequence of our action.

For a street trader, the question may be simple. If a table cannot remain in its present position, is there another place where customers can reasonably reach it? Will the replacement arrangement protect safe passage and provide a workable opportunity to earn? Has anyone asked the women and men who use the space how it functions at different hours? Are the rules understandable and applied consistently?

These questions are especially important when relocation carries costs that wealthier business owners can absorb more easily. A formal shop may be able to pause trading and survive. A household that lives on daily sales may not.

Traders also have responsibilities. Customers and pedestrians should not be put at risk. Public passage, sanitation and emergency access matter to everyone. Representatives of traders can help identify acceptable arrangements, explain agreed rules and contribute to maintenance. Cooperation cannot rest on one side alone.

There may be no solution that satisfies every person. That is why listening should happen before positions harden into accusations. Community leaders, municipal officials, residents and traders can sometimes discover practical alternatives that none would have identified independently.

In Christian language, peace is more than the absence of a quarrel. It is the work of restoring relationships in ways that make daily life more just and trustworthy. A person may obey a new rule while feeling invisible. Better still is a process in which that person understands the reasons and knows there has been an honest attempt to protect both public safety and a family's survival.

We should be particularly careful with the language used about informal traders. They are not the entirety of the street's problems, and they are not beyond responsibility. They are workers. Many are parents. Their contribution deserves evaluation with evidence and dignity, not contempt.

Monrovia's markets are places where differences in language, community, income and belief meet in ordinary exchanges. Those relationships are a kind of social infrastructure. They deserve as much thoughtful maintenance as the physical streets in which commerce takes place.

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When officials and residents discuss the future of Waterside, perhaps the most useful first question is not 'Where should these tables go?' but 'How can we preserve safe streets while helping the people who rely on them continue earning an honest living?'

The strongest plan will be one that can answer both questions at once.

Source context: The New Dawn, "Tension at Waterside Over Market Tables," October 27, 2026, as catalogued by the publication's journalist profile: https://muckrack.com/new-dawn

Douglas Vandergraph is a Christian writer and teacher based in Fort Collins, Colorado, United States.

I am grateful for your consideration. If this reflection is accepted, please use the byline Douglas Vandergraph and, where your author-bio policy permits, douglasvandergraph.com as a biographical reference. My approved photograph and public media kit are attached for the editorial team.

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