Liberia: Boakai Consolidates Lofa Support Ahead of 2029

- As Rival Foya Political Leaders Reconcile After Years of Bitter Feud

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has received a political boost in his home district of Foya, Lofa County, following the reconciliation of longtime political rivals, Deputy House Speaker Thomas P. Fallah and Local Government Minister Francis Sakilah Nyumalin, ahead of the 2029 presidential election.

The reconciliation, held last Tuesday at President Boakai's Rehab Community residence outside Monrovia, brought together supporters of the rival politicians and prominent citizens of Foya District in an effort to end years of political hostility.

Fallah, a former member of the opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) and current Representative of Foya District, and Nyumalin have been embroiled in longstanding political disputes stemming from previous elections.

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Their rivalry reportedly fueled deep divisions among residents, including families and communities, with past election-related tensions resulting in fatalities.

However, the latest gathering marked an attempt to restore unity among political leaders and their supporters in the district.

The reconciliation ceremony featured traditional practices, during which participants acknowledged past disagreements, expressed regrets, offered apologies and sought forgiveness.

President Boakai, regarded as a prominent political figure and elder of Foya District, received the delegations and offered his blessings to the reconciliation process.

The occasion culminated in Fallah and Nyumalin publicly embracing each other, signaling their willingness to put aside longstanding political differences.

The development could strengthen political cooperation among influential leaders in Boakai's home district as political activities gradually shift toward the 2029 general elections.

Although the gathering was presented as a reconciliation initiative, it also carries political significance for the President, whose home county remains an important part of his political support base.

The reconciliation is expected to ease tensions among supporters of the rival politicians and encourage greater cooperation within Foya District following years of political divisions.