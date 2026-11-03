Uganda: Kisadha and Kabenge Win the Seniors Event in Entebbe

Entebbe, Uganda — Club trustee Tony Kisadha has won the men's title at the Seniors Central region tournament hosted by Entebbe Club on Saturday. Kisadha returned with the highest score of the day - 41 points.

Dr Kate Kabenge was the Senior Ladies Overall winner with 34 points, as a record 110 senior golfers from all over the country took part in this tournament that is held by the Uganda Seniors Golf Association.

"It feels great winning here. I had a great round of golf together with my fellow Seniors," Kisadha said. "The conditions on the course where perfect and I can complain."

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Jim Muhwezi was winner in the Gold category of 75-79-year-olds, with a score of 29 points, while David Balaka, the chairman for the Uganda Seniors Golf Association, was winner in the Silver category of 65-74-year-olds, with 36 points.

The mode of play for the participants was Shot Gun full handicap.

Venny Birusya was the Bronze category (55-64) winner with 37 points; Regina Ddamulira, with 30 nett, was the Gold category (65+) winner for the Ladies;

Grace Kabonero, with 22 points, was the winner of the 55-64 silver category; Michael Tumusiime, was the winner in the main event with 38 points.

The Seniors Association holds regional tournaments for its members and this year have held one in the East in Tororo and Central; however, they couldn't hold other tours due to Ebola fears in the country.

James O'Sullivan was Group B winner with 38 nett with Andrew Langoya, with 45 points claiming Group C. Rukia Nalwoga and Rhoda Tumusiime won Group A and B with 31 and 32 points, respectively.

The Uganda Seniors Golf Association will wrap up there Golf calendar next month with the UCAA sponsored Seniors Open at the Uganda Golf Club.