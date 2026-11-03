Sudan: Prime Minister Affirms Deep and Longstanding Fraternal Relations Between Sudan and Saudi Arabia

- Prime Minister Professor Kamil Idris affirmed the deep and longstanding fraternal ties between Sudan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, stressing the commitment to expanding prospects for joint cooperation between the two countries across various fields in a manner that serves the shared interests of the two brotherly peoples.

He made the remarks during a meeting on Monday with the Saudi Ambassador to Sudan, Zaid bin Mukhlid Al-Harbi, in the presence of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Muawiya Othman Khalid.

During the meeting, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques reaffirmed Saudi Arabia's steadfast position in supporting Sudan and safeguarding its security, stability, unity, territorial integrity and national institutions, as well as standing alongside the Sudanese people.

Ambassador Al-Harbi also underscored Saudi Arabia's commitment to advancing bilateral cooperation and partnership with Sudan in the economic, investment and development fields. He highlighted the importance of strengthening coordination and consultation on issues of mutual interest in ways that serve the interests of both countries and their brotherly peoples.

The Saudi Ambassador expressed his country's appreciation for the historic relations between the two brotherly countries and its aspiration to continue working jointly with Sudan.