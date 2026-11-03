Sudan: TSC Member Ibrahim Jaber Affirms Government Support for Agricultural Development Plans

Khartoum (SUNA) - Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Lt. Gen. Engineer Ibrahim Jaber affirmed the government's support for and commitment to developing the agricultural sector and advancing its performance, describing it as the main driver of the national economy.

During a meeting with a delegation from the Supreme Council of the Kawahla Tribe in White Nile State at his office on Monday, headed by Omda Babiker Osman Al-Zein, Jaber pledged to support the state's winter agricultural season projects by providing fuel, addressing electricity problems and removing all obstacles facing farmers, in coordination with the relevant authorities and the state government.

The delegation's head, Omda Babiker Osman Al-Zein, said in a press statement that the meeting discussed a range of issues concerning White Nile State, foremost among them ensuring the success of this year's winter agricultural season and addressing the current challenges facing farmers in the state's agricultural schemes.

He said: "The TSC member pledged to provide diesel for both the winter and summer agricultural seasons and to address the electricity issue affecting the agricultural schemes."

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Al-Zein noted that the outcomes of their meeting with Lt. General Jaber brought considerable good news and promise for the people of the state, particularly with regard to the future of agriculture.

The delegation's head reiterated the people of White Nile State's support for the Armed Forces and their leadership until the rebel militia is defeated and the country is cleansed of its presence.