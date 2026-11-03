Sudan: State Minister of Finance Engages World Bank to Secure Solar Power for Irrigation of Winter Agricultural Schemes

2 November 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- State Minister at the Ministry of Finance, Mohamed Nour Abdel-Daim, held an expanded meeting at the ministry on Monday with representatives of the World Bank and the Trade and Development Bank for COMESA (TDB), which is implementing the Ascent project, to discuss urgent solutions for financing power stations that have been put out of service following recent attacks by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia on energy infrastructure and public electricity stations.

The meeting urgently addressed ways to prevent the damage from affecting the winter agricultural season in the affected areas. It also examined alternative energy solutions in cooperation with the World Bank and its international partners to ensure the continuity of agricultural schemes and prevent disruptions to their operations.

This initiative comes as part of intensified government efforts to address current challenges and ensure the sustainability of essential services.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.