Sudan: State Minister of Finance Engages World Bank to Secure Solar Power for Irrigation of Winter Agricultural Schemes

- State Minister at the Ministry of Finance, Mohamed Nour Abdel-Daim, held an expanded meeting at the ministry on Monday with representatives of the World Bank and the Trade and Development Bank for COMESA (TDB), which is implementing the Ascent project, to discuss urgent solutions for financing power stations that have been put out of service following recent attacks by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia on energy infrastructure and public electricity stations.

The meeting urgently addressed ways to prevent the damage from affecting the winter agricultural season in the affected areas. It also examined alternative energy solutions in cooperation with the World Bank and its international partners to ensure the continuity of agricultural schemes and prevent disruptions to their operations.

This initiative comes as part of intensified government efforts to address current challenges and ensure the sustainability of essential services.