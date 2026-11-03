Malawi Police Charge Man Over Fake Mutharika Leave Statement

A 39-year-old man has been arrested after police said he created a fake press release bearing the forged credentials of the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC).

Emmanuel Soko, from Maliwa Village in Traditional Authority Munjala, Kasungu District, is suspected of producing the bogus document, police said.

He is expected to appear in court in due course.

The statement, signed by Senior Public Relations Officer Gladys Chiwaula, did not name the press release which claimed that President Peter Mutharika was due to take 10 days' leave.

The OPC later dismissed that statement as false.

Police say Soko is believed to have breached sections 60 and 50 of the Penal Code, as well as section 91 of the Electronic Transactions and Cyber Security Act.