Malawi: Ben Phiri Calls for Development As Chisi Chiefdom Gets New Leader

After more than two decades of disputes over who should inherit the throne, the Chisi chiefdom in Zomba has a new paramount chief, bringing an end to a 26-year leadership vacuum.

Bushman Mphonde has been officially installed as Paramount Chief Mkumbira during a ceremony at the Gymkhana Grounds in Zomba, marking the conclusion of a long-running succession battle that has delayed the appointment for more than a quarter of a century.

Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Ben Phiri presided over the installation ceremony.

He urged the new traditional leader to serve his subjects with humility, professionalism and a commitment to community development.

The event also drew senior traditional leaders, including Paramount Chief Kawinga of the Yao, who has called on the government to introduce specialised training programmes for chiefs to strengthen their ability to serve communities and drive development initiatives.

The installation of Paramount Chief Mkumbira is being viewed as a significant milestone for the Chisi chiefdom, ending years of uncertainty over the succession and paving the way for a new chapter in traditional leadership.