Nigeria: Kidnapped Plateau Varsity Student Regains Freedom

3 November 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ado Abubakar Musa

Favour Ayuba, a 100-level female student of Plateau State University (PLASU) Bokkos, who was abducted by gunmen in the university community, has regained her freedom.

The student was abducted on Saturday night at an off-campus student residential area in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State, while another person was shot and injured during the incident.

Confirming the development, Acting Public Relations Officer of PLASU, Masara Kim, said the student was abandoned by her captors and subsequently recovered.

"She was abandoned by her captors after the university, in collaboration with a joint security team, launched an operation that forced them to flee on sighting the advancing team," Kim said.

He further explained the student was subsequently taken to a hospital for medical examination, adding that the university was working with security agencies to ensure the safety of students and staff within and around the institution.

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