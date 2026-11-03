Kenya: Hospital Births in Kenya Rise to 91pc As Home Deliveries Decline - Knbs

Nairobi — More Kenyan women are giving birth in health facilities, with the proportion of facility deliveries rising to 91 per cent from 88 per cent recorded in 2022, according to the latest Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) survey.

The findings point to improved access to skilled maternal healthcare, with deliveries attended by skilled birth attendants also increasing to 92 per cent from 89 per cent over the same period.

The 2025/2026 Kenya Mini Demographic and Health Survey further shows that the proportion of women attending at least four antenatal care visits during pregnancy has increased to 72 per cent from 66 per cent in 2022.

Early antenatal care attendance has also improved, with the proportion of women attending their first pregnancy check-up within the first three months rising to 36 per cent from 29 per cent.

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The survey found that home deliveries have declined to 9 per cent from 11 per cent in 2022, suggesting that more expectant mothers are seeking professional medical assistance during pregnancy and childbirth.

The findings highlight progress in maternal healthcare utilisation, particularly in access to health facilities, skilled birth attendants and antenatal services.

World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Kenya Neema Kimambo said reliable data should inform policy decisions and improve people's lives.

"Reliable evidence must lead to better decisions, better lives," Kimambo said.

The findings are expected to guide the national and county governments in strengthening maternal healthcare services, improving access to antenatal care and addressing persistent gaps in healthcare delivery.