Kenya: IG Kanja Denies Police Custody of Missing Tanzanian Activist Twaha Mwaipaya

Nairobi — Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has denied that security officers arrested or detained missing Tanzanian activist Twaha Mwaipaya, even as he faced questions in the High Court over investigations into a wave of abductions.

Appearing before the Milimani High Court on Tuesday, Kanja told Justice Alexander Muteti that Mwaipaya had never been in police custody anywhere in the country, distancing the National Police Service from his disappearance.

"My Lord, I'd wish to inform this court we don't have the subject in our custody throughout the Republic of Kenya," Kanja said.

He also denied knowledge of any arrest involving the activist by officers from the National Police Service, insisting that police could not have removed someone they had never detained.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

However, Kanja confirmed that a report on Mwaipaya's disappearance had been lodged at Ruai Police Station and that investigations were ongoing.

The Inspector General's appearance came amid mounting pressure on security agencies to account for the activist, who was reportedly abducted on October 25 in Kamulu, Machakos County.

The court had directed police to produce Mwaipaya, dead or alive, following an application by human rights organisations led by Vocal Africa.

Kanja maintained that police treat reported abductions as criminal offences and initiate investigations whenever such incidents are reported.

"Not at all, we don't abduct and make people disappear," he told the court when questioned about allegations of police involvement in enforced disappearances.

"Any abduction is to be treated as an act of criminality," he added.

However, his assurance that investigations were underway faced questions over whether authorities had made progress in identifying and prosecuting those responsible for abductions.

During cross-examination, lawyers challenged Kanja to name individuals who had been arrested and brought to justice over abductions reported in the country.

Asked whether he could identify any perpetrators who had been held accountable, the police chief said several investigations were still ongoing.

"We have got many cases that are running even now. Investigations are still ongoing," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Pressed further on whether any suspects had been brought to book, Kanja described the investigations as tedious, saying they involved extensive work.

He acknowledged that some cases could have been concluded but said he would need more time to provide details.

The police chief nevertheless maintained that Kenyans had confidence in his leadership, arguing that the country remained safe and secure.

"From north to south, from east to west, this country of ours is safe and secure. The properties of people are safe and secure. That is why Kenyan people are confident in the Inspector General," he said.

The activist was reportedly seized at around 2pm on October 25 while travelling in a taxi to visit friends in Kamulu.

Amnesty International Kenya and the Defenders Coalition said the individuals involved were travelling in three vehicles, including a Toyota Land Cruiser hardtop, and called on authorities to urgently establish his whereabouts and guarantee his safety.

The High Court is expected to give further directions on the petitioners' application as the search for Mwaipaya continues.