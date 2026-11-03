Ethiopia: Long After Ethiopia Completes GERD, Egypt, Sudan Invoke Nile Water Rights Under Colonial-Era Agreement

Addis Abeba — Egypt and Sudan have renewed their opposition to Ethiopia's independent management of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), invoking historical Nile water-sharing agreements and demanding a binding legal framework, more than a year after Ethiopia officially inaugurated the project.

The two countries reaffirmed their position in a joint statement issued on November 2 following the third round of their "2+2" consultation mechanism, bringing together foreign and irrigation ministers in Cairo, according to Egyptian local media.

The statement described the two countries' water security as "indivisible" and warned that Ethiopia's operation of the dam without a binding agreement continues to threaten downstream water security.

Cairo and Khartoum called on Ethiopia to abandon what they characterized as "unilateral policies" and return to negotiations based on international law, including principles of avoiding significant harm, prior notification, consultation and consensus.

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The two governments also claimed that the dispute should remain confined to Egypt, Sudan and Ethiopia, rejecting attempts to involve other Nile Basin countries.

The renewed position comes as Ethiopia maintains that its development of the Blue Nile is a legitimate exercise of its sovereign right to utilize natural resources for the benefit of its population, while advocating equitable and reasonable use of shared transboundary waters.

The 1959 Nile Waters Agreement, repeatedly invoked by Egypt and Sudan, was concluded exclusively between the two countries and allocated the river's waters between them without Ethiopia's participation.

Ethiopia has long rejected the agreement as a basis for restricting its rights over the Nile, arguing that arrangements reached without the participation of upstream countries cannot determine their entitlement to use shared water resources.

The two countries also reaffirmed support for their Permanent Joint Technical Commission for Nile Waters and expressed conditional support for development projects in the southern Nile Basin, provided they meet technical standards and comply with notification and consultation requirements.

The statement additionally addressed Sudan's political situation, expressing support for its unity and reconstruction while opposing the establishment of parallel governing entities. It also reiterated that Red Sea governance should remain the responsibility of countries bordering the sea.

GERD inaugurated after 14 years of construction

Ethiopia officially inaugurated the self-financed GERD in September 2025, in Guba, Benishangul-Gumuz region, completing a project launched in 2011 and widely celebrated domestically as a landmark in national development and self-reliance.

The dam, built through domestic financing, has an installed generation capacity of approximately 5,150 megawatts and a reservoir capacity of about 74 billion cubic meters, making it Africa's largest hydroelectric project.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed described the completion as a historic achievement in Ethiopia's longstanding effort to harness the Abay, or Blue Nile, for development.

Ethiopia has maintained that the dam is designed primarily for electricity generation rather than water consumption, and has emphasized its potential to expand access to electricity, support regional power exports and regulate seasonal flooding downstream.

Construction and filling proceeded amid years of disputes and negotiations with Egypt and Sudan, which have sought legally binding arrangements governing the dam's operation, particularly during prolonged droughts.

Ethiopia, which contributes a substantial share of the Nile's flow through the Blue Nile, has consistently argued that the GERD does not deprive downstream countries of their water rights and that cooperation should be based on equitable and reasonable utilization rather than historical arrangements that excluded upstream states.

Intransigence over historical agreements and equitable use

Egypt and Sudan have relied on historical agreements, including the 1959 accord, to defend their "established water allocations" and press Ethiopia for a binding operational agreement.

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The agreement allocated 55.5 billion cubic meters annually to Egypt and 18.5 billion cubic meters to Sudan, while making no provision for Ethiopia, which was not a party to the treaty.

Ethiopia has maintained that the colonial-era and bilateral arrangements are null and void and cannot override the rights of other Nile Basin countries to equitable and reasonable use of shared water resources.

Negotiations over the GERD have repeatedly stalled, with Egypt insisting the involvement of the United Nations and describing Ethiopia's filling and operation of the dam as "unilateral". Ethiopia has rejected those terms and called for a cooperative approach that recognizes the development needs of all riparian states.

Tensions have intensified in 2026 amid renewed Egyptian objections to Ethiopia's plans for additional Blue Nile development projects and closer diplomatic coordination between Cairo and Khartoum.