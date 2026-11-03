Ethiopia's Governance Trajectory Shows 'Warning Signs' Despite Modest Gains: Ibrahim Index

Addis Abeba — Ethiopia's overall governance performance improved modestly over the past decade, but worsening security, rule of law and rights indicators have placed the country on a trajectory marked by "Warning Signs," according to the 2026 Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG).

Ethiopia ranked 30th out of 54 African countries in the index's latest assessment. Its overall governance score rose by 1.8 points between 2016 and 2025, but the report cautions that the direction of performance remains concerning.

"Ethiopia's Overall Governance score improves by +1.8 over the decade, its trajectory shows Warning Signs," the report says.

The index characterizes the country's governance outlook as "A fragile domestic base while vying for regional hegemony," highlighting the contrast between domestic challenges and Ethiopia's regional ambitions.

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Security and rule of law deteriorate

Security and Rule of Law was among Ethiopia's weakest-performing governance areas, declining by 2.4 points over the decade and placing the country 30th in Africa.

Within the category, Security & Safety fell by 11.8 points, ranking Ethiopia 44th. Rule of Law & Justice declined by 4.7 points, leaving the country 41st.

The sharpest deterioration was recorded in the Absence of Armed Conflict indicator, which dropped by 31.7 points, the largest decline among the indicators highlighted in Ethiopia's profile.

The report also raises concern over Ethiopia's regional posture, saying Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's push for access to a Red Sea port risks reigniting historical conflict with Eritrea.

Rights and media freedom remain under pressure

Ethiopia's Rights score declined by 10.4 points over the decade, placing the country 45th on the continent.

The Protection against Discrimination indicator fell by 22.2 points, while Media Freedom declined by 13 points, ranking Ethiopia 50th among the 54 countries assessed.

The deterioration in these measures contrasts with a modest improvement in the broader Participation, Rights & Inclusion category, which gained 2.7 points over the decade. Despite that increase, the category's trajectory is also flagged as "Warning Signs."

Gains in accountability, gender equality and regional integration

Despite the deterioration in several core governance indicators, Ethiopia recorded notable gains in Accountability & Transparency, which improved by 10 points over the decade, and Gender Equality, which rose by 10.7 points.

Regional Integration registered a particularly strong increase of 38.5 points, according to the report.

Ethiopia also stood out on political representation, becoming the only African country to achieve the maximum score for Youth Representation in Parliament. The country ranked second in Africa for citizens' perceptions of the rule of law.

These gains add nuance to the index's overall assessment, showing progress in selected areas alongside significant challenges in security, rights and institutional performance.

Uneven gains in economic opportunity, human development

The report also records improvements in infrastructure, which rose by 9.7 points over the decade.

Human Development increased by 1.8 points, but the index classifies its trajectory as "Warning Signs," indicating that the modest overall gain has not translated into a consistently positive trend.

Ethiopia ranked among the continent's top 10 countries in ten indicators, including several based on public perceptions. In addition to ranking second for perceptions of the rule of law, it placed third for accountability, fifth for education provision and ninth for health provision.

These rankings offer a more positive view of selected aspects of governance, even as the report's broader assessment highlights deterioration in security, rights and institutional performance.

A decade of mixed performance

The 2026 IIAG assesses governance across four categories: Security & Rule of Law; Participation, Rights & Inclusion; Foundations for Economic Opportunity; and Human Development.

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While Ethiopia's overall score improved slightly between 2016 and 2025, the report's "Warning Signs" designation reflects a deteriorating recent trajectory across key areas, particularly security, rights and rule of law.

The findings present a mixed picture: gains in accountability, gender equality, regional integration and youth representation coexist with deepening insecurity, declining media freedom and weaker rule-of-law measures.

The Ibrahim Index of African Governance, published by the Mo Ibrahim Foundation since 2007, measures governance performance across 54 African countries. The 2026 edition covers the 2016-2025 period and draws on 51 data sources, 319 variables and 96 indicators, encompassing more than 265,000 data points. Its four governance categories are scored out of 100, with country rankings based on comparative performance. The index also assesses recent trends by comparing the latest five-year period with the decade as a whole.