Somalia: The Battle for Baidoa - Testing Somalia's Federalism and Limits of Presidential Power

opinion

Addis Abeba — In Somali politics, Baidoa is far more than the administrative capital of South West State. It is a strategic political center where clan representation, federal bargaining, regional autonomy, and the struggle for national power converge. Whoever commands political legitimacy in South West State possesses an important advantage in the broader contest over Somalia's political future.

Since the adoption of the 4.5 power-sharing formula, Somalia's political order has depended heavily on negotiations among clan constituencies, political elites, and regional power brokers. Although the formula was intended to facilitate political inclusion in a country emerging from prolonged conflict, it has also entrenched a system in which elite alliances frequently determine the distribution of political power. Within this system, South West State occupies a consequential position. Its leadership can strengthen a president's national coalition or expose the weakness of an administration that has lost the cooperation of major regional actors.

This explains why Baidoa has become central to President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's political calculations. For years, the relationship between Hassan Sheikh and Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen formed part of the political arrangements connecting Mogadishu with South West State. Their subsequent confrontation, however, demonstrated how quickly a political alliance can collapse when the interests of its participants diverge.

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In March 2026, federal forces entered Baidoa amid a dispute over constitutional amendments, elections, and Laftagareen's regional leadership. Laftagareen subsequently resigned, and Sheikh Aden Mohamed was elected president of South West State in June through an illegitimate process backed by the federal government but contested by political opponents. By October, forces loyal to Laftagareen had captured several strategic towns in the Bay region, demonstrating that the political conflict remained unresolved.

These developments expose a fundamental weakness in the federal government's approach. Military control over a regional capital does not automatically confer political legitimacy over the population that lives there. The replacement of a regional administration cannot, by itself, eliminate the political grievances, loyalties, or institutional disputes that produced the confrontation in the first place. If the federal government believed that removing Laftagareen would settle the question of South West State's political alignment, the subsequent territorial advances by his supporters demonstrate why that assumption requires serious reconsideration.

The issue is no longer simply who occupies the presidential palace in Baidoa. It is whether the administration established with Mogadishu's backing can secure sufficient political legitimacy to govern beyond the immediate protection of federal forces.

Hassan Sheikh's constitutional gamble

The confrontation in Baidoa cannot be separated from the wider dispute over Hassan Sheikh's presidential mandate and his administration's efforts to change Somalia's constitutional and electoral arrangements. In March 2026, Somalia's parliament approved constitutional amendments extending the terms of the president and parliament from four years to five years. The changes were opposed by political leaders who argued that the process lacked the necessary national consensus and could delay the elections originally expected in May. This is not a minor procedural disagreement. It concerns the foundations of constitutional government.

A constitution exists to establish the rules by which political power is acquired, exercised, limited, and transferred. It must not become an instrument through which those already in office determine the duration of their own authority without sufficient agreement among the institutions and political constituencies affected. The distinction between legal procedure and political legitimacy is particularly important in a fragile federal state such as Somalia. Even where a constitutional amendment has received parliamentary approval, its legitimacy can remain deeply contested if major political stakeholders reject the process through which it was adopted. Constitutional government requires more than the ability to assemble a legislative majority. It requires transparent procedures, credible institutions, legal clarity, and meaningful political participation. This concern has also been addressed in Addis Standard's commentary on Somalia.

In his op-ed, Architectonics of Trust: Somalia's Unilateral Constitutional Amendments Risk Fragmentation, published by Addis Standard, the author examined the relationship between constitutional reform, federal trust, and the resistance of Puntland and Jubaland to changes they regarded as insufficiently consultative. The article argued that a constitution is a social contract whose legitimacy depends on consensus rather than formal legality alone. That principle is directly relevant to the confrontation in South West State. When a president pursues constitutional changes that major regional administrations regard as unilateral, the consequences extend beyond the immediate electoral timetable. They weaken the political trust on which federal cooperation depends. The central question is therefore not whether Hassan Sheikh has the ambition to remain president. It is whether the process through which he seeks to continue governing is accepted as legitimate by the wider Somali political community.

Military power can displace a political administration. It cannot, by itself, resolve disputes over constitutional authority, electoral legitimacy, and regional autonomy."

A president cannot reasonably demand that regional leaders respect the constitution while dismissing their concerns about the constitutional process itself. Nor can the government expect lasting political stability if every disagreement over electoral arrangements becomes a confrontation over who controls a regional administration. The presidential office carries substantial authority, but that authority must remain subject to constitutional limits. Any other interpretation risks transforming the presidency from a temporary constitutional institution into a vehicle for the continuation of personal political power.

Beyond loyalty to Villa Somalia

The crisis in South West State reveals a deeper structural problem in Somalia's federal system: the persistent tension between the federal government's claim to national authority and the regional administrations' demand for meaningful political autonomy. Puntland and Jubaland have also experienced serious disagreements with Mogadishu over constitutional amendments, elections, and the distribution of political authority. Their resistance has contributed to a broader breakdown in trust between the federal government and several federal member states. The implications are serious.

Federalism exists to distribute political authority, accommodate regional differences, and establish institutions through which competing interests can coexist within a single state.

It cannot function sustainably if regional administrations are considered legitimate only when their leaders support the federal president. If political loyalty to Villa Somalia becomes the informal condition for regional legitimacy, federalism ceases to operate as a meaningful constitutional arrangement. It becomes a system in which regional autonomy is tolerated only when it does not interfere with the political ambitions of the central government. This is precisely the danger exposed by the confrontation in Baidoa. Hassan Sheikh's administration must answer a fundamental question: Does it regard South West State as a constitutional partner or as a political territory whose leadership must remain aligned with Mogadishu? The answer will have implications far beyond Bay and Bakool.

If the federal government can determine the leadership of South West State through military intervention and a contested political transition, other regional administrations will inevitably question the security of their own constitutional autonomy. That uncertainty can encourage political fragmentation, undermine cooperation on security matters, and make national elections more difficult to organize.

Nevertheless, regional autonomy must also operate within the law. Laftagareen and other regional leaders must demonstrate that their political claims rest on legitimate institutional processes and a commitment to peaceful competition. The solution to excessive centralization is not another form of personalized regional rule. It is a federal system in which the authority of both the central government and regional administrations is constrained by law and accountable to the people.

Security before politics in fight against Al-Shabaab

One of the most troubling features of Somalia's political crisis is the recurring use of allegations linking political opponents to Al-Shabaab. In a country where the militant organization has inflicted enormous suffering on civilians, government institutions, and security forces, accusations of terrorist collaboration are among the most serious charges a political leader can make. Such allegations demand credible evidence, impartial investigation, and due process. They must not become substitutes for political argument or instruments for discrediting opponents. The confrontations involving Ahmed Mohamed Islam Madobe, the president of Jubaland, and Abdiaziz Hassan Mohamed Laftagareen of South West State illustrate why this issue deserves particular scrutiny.

Ahmed Madobe has been a prominent regional leader in Somalia's prolonged struggle against Al-Shabaab. Jubaland's security forces have participated in operations against the organization, which has maintained a significant presence in southern Somalia. Madobe's record must be assessed through documented security operations and the performance of the institutions under his leadership. His participation in counterterrorism efforts does not exempt him or his administration from legitimate scrutiny. However, neither should his political disagreements with Mogadishu be treated as evidence of collaboration with terrorists. The dispute between Hassan Sheikh and Madobe has repeatedly involved disagreements over regional elections, federal authority, and constitutional arrangements. Critics of the federal government have argued that accusations concerning Al-Shabaab have been used to discredit regional leaders who resist Mogadishu's political program. The confrontation with Laftagareen raises similar questions.

Laftagareen was previously aligned with Hassan Sheikh. Yet when their political interests diverged, their relationship deteriorated into an increasingly serious struggle over the leadership and territorial control of South West State.

In October 2026, the federal government announced sanctions against Laftagareen and other individuals over alleged financial links to Al-Shabaab. Laftagareen and his allies have denied cooperating with the militant organization, while the allegations require assessment through credible evidence and appropriate legal procedures. The political circumstances surrounding these allegations make transparency especially important. When a regional leader is an ally, he is treated as a political partner. When the alliance collapses, allegations of security threats can become central to the confrontation. That pattern demands scrutiny, not automatic acceptance.

This does not mean that allegations against Madobe, Laftagareen, or any other political figure should be dismissed. Terrorist financing and collaboration are serious matters that must be investigated wherever credible evidence exists. But the standard must be the same for everyone. The federal government must establish the evidentiary basis for its allegations rather than expect the public to regard official accusations as proof of guilt. Political opponents must receive due process, and security investigations must be conducted independently of the immediate interests of the president or his administration. The danger is that national security becomes a political weapon.

If opposition to constitutional amendments, disagreement over electoral arrangements, or resistance to centralization can be portrayed as evidence of terrorist collaboration, political competition becomes increasingly dangerous. A regional leader may oppose the president without opposing the Somali state. A political administration may reject the federal government's electoral program without supporting Al-Shabaab. Those distinctions are indispensable to a functioning political system. The fight against Al-Shabaab requires cooperation among federal institutions, regional administrations, local communities, and international partners. If the government allows political rivalries to undermine that cooperation, it risks weakening the very campaign it claims to protect.

The fight against Al-Shabaab belongs to the Somali people. It does not belong to Hassan Sheikh, Villa Somalia, or any political faction. The government's responsibility is to demonstrate that counterterrorism policy is guided by evidence and national security, not by the shifting requirements of political alliances.

Military victory does not guarantee political settlement

The federal government's intervention in Baidoa achieved an immediate objective: Laftagareen left office, and a new administration emerged with Mogadishu's backing. But the subsequent developments demonstrate that the political dispute was far from resolved. By October, Laftagareen-aligned forces had captured several towns and strategic locations in the Bay region, including Buurhakaba, Diinsoor, Bardaale, and Qansaxdheere, according to regional reporting. These developments should not be interpreted as proof that one political faction has secured permanent control over South West State. Territorial claims in a fluid conflict require independent verification, and control can change rapidly. Nevertheless, the continuing fighting establishes one important point: the confrontation has not been settled through the removal of a regional president. Military power can displace a political administration. It cannot, by itself, resolve disputes over constitutional authority, electoral legitimacy, and regional autonomy. The humanitarian consequences are also serious. Renewed fighting threatens civilians, disrupts commerce and movement, and risks diverting security forces from operations against Al-Shabaab. Baidoa is an important humanitarian center in a region already affected by insecurity and displacement. Its transformation into a recurring battlefield would impose additional costs on communities that have little influence over the political decisions driving the conflict.

The decisive question is no longer simply who controls Baidoa. It is whether Somalia will be governed by constitutional rules or by the shifting ambitions of those who hold power."

The federal government must therefore demonstrate that the administration it supports can govern through legitimate institutions, public confidence, and effective security arrangements rather than through an indefinite dependence on federal military intervention. At the same time, Laftagareen and his supporters must explain how their political objectives can be achieved without exposing civilians to repeated rounds of armed confrontation. Neither side can credibly claim to be defending the people of South West State while treating the consequences for those people as secondary to the struggle for political control. The priority should be an immediate reduction in violence, protection of civilians, and a credible political process capable of resolving the dispute.

Regional Consequences: Ethiopia and Kenya matter

Somalia's internal political crisis also has direct implications for the wider Horn of Africa.

Ethiopia and Kenya are strategically important neighbors whose security, economic interests, and geographic proximity make them essential partners in efforts to stabilize Somalia and counter Al-Shabaab. Their engagement with Somalia has included security cooperation, diplomatic initiatives, and participation in wider regional efforts to address cross-border threats. Somalia has every right to diversify its international partnerships, including relations with countries in North Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. A sovereign state should be free to pursue diplomatic and economic relationships according to its national interests.

However, diversification should not become a substitute for strategic judgment. Somalia's immediate neighbors will remain central to its security environment regardless of which political faction controls Villa Somalia. Geography cannot be changed by diplomatic rhetoric, and long-term stability cannot be built by treating neighboring countries as adversaries whenever their interests diverge from those of the incumbent administration. A responsible foreign policy should preserve constructive relations with Ethiopia and Kenya while addressing disagreements through diplomacy, mutual respect, and established regional mechanisms. This is particularly important when internal political fragmentation threatens cooperation against Al-Shabaab and creates opportunities for armed groups to exploit divisions among government authorities. The same principle applies to Somalia's relations with more distant international partners. Foreign relationships should strengthen national institutions and strategic independence rather than become instruments in domestic political competition.

Ethiopia and Kenya, alongside other international partners, should support a political settlement grounded in constitutional legitimacy, inclusive dialogue, and respect for Somalia's sovereignty. They should also avoid treating the survival of the administration in Mogadishu as the sole measure of Somalia stability. A stable Somalia requires functioning federal institutions, credible regional administrations, and political arrangements that command legitimacy beyond the capital.

Somalia's political crisis demands settlement, not power struggles

The confrontation in Baidoa presents Somalia with both a danger and an opportunity. The danger is that continued fighting will deepen political divisions, weaken federal institutions, and create further openings for Al-Shabaab to exploit disputes among government authorities. The opportunity is that the crisis could force Somalia's political leadership to confront the structural weaknesses of a system in which electoral arrangements, constitutional changes, and regional leadership repeatedly become sources of national instability.

Puntland, Jubaland, South West State, and the federal government all have responsibilities in shaping a more stable political settlement. Their leaders should pursue dialogue on constitutional questions, electoral arrangements, and the distribution of authority. They must also reject violence, intimidation, and the use of security allegations without appropriate evidentiary and legal procedures. Somalia needs a political framework that does not depend on personal relationships among its leaders or the military balance between competing administrations. The international community should support a process that establishes credible electoral arrangements, strengthens constitutional institutions, and creates conditions for peaceful political competition. The country cannot afford to devote another political cycle to disputes over presidential tenure while insecurity, displacement, and economic hardship continue to affect its population.

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Hassan Sheikh's administration has a particular responsibility because it controls the federal institutions through which the national political settlement must be negotiated. It must demonstrate that the constitution is more important than the interests of the incumbent, that regional autonomy is more than a concession granted to loyal allies, and that the fight against Al-Shabaab will not be used to discredit political opponents without credible evidence.

Regional leaders, in turn, must demonstrate that defending autonomy means strengthening accountable institutions rather than simply defending their own political positions. The objective should be a Somali state in which neither the president nor regional leaders can place personal ambition above the law.

The beginning of the end

The struggle over Baidoa has become a defining test of Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's political strategy. The federal intervention displaced Laftagareen, but subsequent territorial advances by his supporters demonstrated that the underlying dispute remained unresolved. Meanwhile, disagreements over constitutional amendments and the presidential mandate have intensified concerns about the legitimacy of Somalia's political transition. This is the wider significance of Baidoa.

The confrontation is not simply a contest between Hassan Sheikh and Laftagareen. It is a test of whether Somalia's federal institutions can withstand disagreements over political power without resorting to military intervention, contested constitutional arrangements, or accusations that risk undermining legitimate political competition.

Ahmed Mohamed Islam Madobe's confrontation with Mogadishu provides another illustration of the same structural tension. His role in Jubaland's security efforts, including the fight against Al-Shabaab, should be assessed separately from his political disagreements with the federal government. The same standard must apply to Laftagareen and every other regional leader. No politician should be above scrutiny. Equally, no politician should be presumed guilty of terrorist collaboration simply because he opposes the president. The standard must be evidence, due process, and constitutional accountability.

For Hassan Sheikh, the challenge is to demonstrate that he can govern a federal republic through legitimate institutions rather than through the consolidation of political control.

For Somalia's regional leaders, the challenge is to defend their constitutional rights while avoiding a prolonged conflict that further harms their populations. For the international community, the challenge is to support a national settlement rather than mistake control of the capital for control of the country. If the confrontation in Baidoa continues to weaken the federal government's political coalition and expose the limitations of its approach to regional governance, it may indeed mark the beginning of the end of Hassan Sheikh's strategy for extending his rule on his own terms. But the more important outcome would be the emergence of a political system in which presidential transitions are governed by legitimate electoral processes, federalism is respected in practice, and national security institutions remain independent of personal political rivalries. The decisive question is no longer simply who controls Baidoa. It is whether Somalia will be governed by constitutional rules or by the shifting ambitions of those who hold power. That is the real contest in Baidoa. And its consequences will extend far beyond South West State. AS

Editor's Note: Inshar Mohamed Dolal is an Ethiopian security expert and analyst. He is a graduate of the Ethiopian National Defense College, where he completed a thesis on border security and terrorism along the Ethiopia-Somalia border. The author can be reached at Inshardolal@gmail.com