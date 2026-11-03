Africa: CAF Amends the Commercial Rights Invitation to Tender for the Lucrative CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2028, 2031 and 2033

Following the Confédération Africaine de Football ("CAF") Executive Committee's unanimous decision on 29 October 2026 to return to the CAF Africa Cup of Nations ("AFCON") taking place every two years, CAF has issued an Amendment Notice to the Commercial Rights Invitation to Tender ("ITT") published on 23 July 2026, for the appointment of Commercial Rights Partners. The Amendment Notice issued on 2 November confirms the years of the three AFCON editions being tendered for under the ITT.

The ITT covers the next three AFCON editions following the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations PAMOJA 2027; which are AFCON 2028, AFCON 2031 and AFCON 2033, including the Finals and Qualifiers for each edition.

The bid submission deadline of the amended ITT is Monday, 16 November 2026 at 17h00 Cairo local time.

AFCON is Africa's biggest event and the fastest growing global football competition. The 2025 edition of AFCON, hosted in Morocco, attracted over 3.2 Billion in TV Audiences and 6 Billion digital views.

CAF Events:

CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2028

CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2031

CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2033

Entities wishing to participate in the tender process should contact: mediasales@cafonline.com and legalaffairs@cafonline.com

Further Enquiries: CAF | Communication Department

communications@cafonline.com