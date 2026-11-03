Somalia: Somaliland President Grants First Ranks to Fire Brigade Personnel

Hargeisa — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro has issued a decree awarding ranks to Somaliland Fire Brigade personnel for the first time, the presidency said.

The president described the awards as a national honour and a recognition of the brigade's courage, sacrifice and service in protecting lives and property, according to a presidency statement.

He said the ranks carried responsibility and were intended to encourage personnel in their work safeguarding the public.

The move reflected the country's appreciation for firefighters who risk their lives to rescue others, the statement said.

The statement did not identify the recipients, specify the ranks awarded or give the number of personnel covered by the decree.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)