Somalia: Somaliland President Grants First Ranks to Fire Brigade Personnel

3 November 2026
Horn Diplomat (Hargeisa)
By Mohamed Duale

Hargeisa — Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro has issued a decree awarding ranks to Somaliland Fire Brigade personnel for the first time, the presidency said.

The president described the awards as a national honour and a recognition of the brigade's courage, sacrifice and service in protecting lives and property, according to a presidency statement.

He said the ranks carried responsibility and were intended to encourage personnel in their work safeguarding the public.

The move reflected the country's appreciation for firefighters who risk their lives to rescue others, the statement said.

The statement did not identify the recipients, specify the ranks awarded or give the number of personnel covered by the decree.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)

Read the original article on Horn Diplomat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Horn Diplomat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.