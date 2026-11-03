Somalia: Somaliland Police Marks 33rd Anniversary As President Pledges Support

Hargeisa — Somaliland's police force marked its 33rd anniversary on Tuesday, with President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi Irro pledging investment in training and equipment and urging officers to uphold the law and treat citizens fairly.

Speaking at a ceremony at police headquarters, Irro praised the force's role in maintaining security and public order, according to a presidency statement.

"The police are the cornerstone of the success we have achieved in peace and stability," he said.

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The president said developing Somaliland's security forces was among his government's top priorities, particularly through education, training, equipment and modern technology.

In remarks carried by Somaliland National Television, he also pledged to improve police transport resources.

Irro urged officers to carry out their duties responsibly, respect the constitution and protect citizens' lives, property and dignity.

"Citizens deserve justice, protection and respect from us, and if they commit an offence, they must be treated in accordance with the law, regardless of their political views, social standing or background," he said.

The president paid tribute to officers who had died in the line of duty during the force's 33-year history and acknowledged successive commanders for their contributions to security and the development of state institutions.

"We owe an enduring debt of gratitude to the heroes who wore the uniform to serve their country and their people," he said.

He also thanked religious leaders, businesses, traditional leaders, women and young people for supporting police, saying safeguarding peace was a shared responsibility between the government and the public.

At the ceremony, the police operations leadership reported 82 killings nationwide over the preceding year, involving 88 suspects, according to Somaliland National Television.

"Over the past year, 82 killings occurred in the country involving 88 suspects, of whom 84 have been apprehended," it said.

(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)