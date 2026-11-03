Kenya: Second Female Body Recovered From Eastleigh Building Collapse Rubble

Nairobi — Rescue teams have recovered a second female body from the rubble of the collapsed multi-storey building in Eastleigh, Nairobi, as the search for people trapped beneath the debris continues.

The National Police Service (NPS) confirmed the recovery on Tuesday, saying four people had so far been pulled alive from the collapsed structure.

The latest recovery follows the retrieval of the first body, also that of a woman, announced by Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan on October 30.

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The recovery of the second body brings the number of fatalities confirmed in the operation to at least two, although the authorities have not provided an updated number of people still missing.

In its latest update, the NPS said a multi-agency team remained at the site, with police supporting the ongoing search-and-rescue operation.

The Service appealed to members of the public to keep away from the affected area to allow emergency responders, specialised equipment and rescue personnel to continue clearing the debris.

"The National Police Service extends its heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased and wishes the injured a quick and full recovery," the statement said.

Following the first recovery on October 30, Hassan called on disaster management teams to intensify the rescue operation and urged relevant agencies to provide the resources needed to reach those still trapped.

He said families of missing people were anxiously awaiting news of their loved ones and called for efforts to be accelerated while ensuring the safety of rescue personnel.

The NPS said it would continue issuing updates as the operation progresses.