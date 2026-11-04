South Africa: The Devil Wears Sneakers - Epstein and the Network That Allowed Him to Flourish

The media played a paradoxical role in the Jeffrey Epstein saga, writes investigative journalist Hazel Friedman. 'At its best, journalism accomplished what prosecutors, politicians and regulators repeatedly failed to do: prise open a case powerful people had spent years trying to bury. Yet journalism had vulnerabilities of its own.' In her book The Devil Wears Sneakers, Friedman shares the stories of the South African women whom Epstein recruited.

The release of the Epstein files was supposed to produce and resolve a metapuzzle. By ordering these documents to be placed in the public domain, legislators hoped the larger picture, concealed behind four presidential administrations, would eventually emerge. Emails would illuminate flight logs. Flight logs would illuminate meetings. Court filings would illuminate financial records. Thousands of fragments would combine to reveal a truth too large to be contained or camouflaged.

But the metapuzzle was defective. The Department of Justice effectively backed a dump truck up to the gates of public scrutiny; discharged loads of emails, memorandums, legal correspondence, flight manifests and contact lists; and then stood back while journalists, lawyers, amateur sleuths, YouTubers, conspiracy theorists and political operatives descended in a feeding frenzy.

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Some pieces appeared to fit together; others seemed to belong to entirely different puzzles. Everywhere there were gaps: missing attachments, unexplained references, absent metadata, vanished communications and conversations that appeared to begin in the middle and end before they had properly begun.

READ MORE: Death of Epstein's 'girl scout' Daniel Siad in Paris revives South African connections July 26, 2026 And there are roughly three million more documents that Blanche has refused to release,...