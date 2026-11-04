Senegal: Moody's Downgrades Senegal Sovereign Rating to CA

The international credit rating agency Moody's downgraded Senegal's sovereign foreign-currency rating from Caa2 to Ca on November 2, 2026. This fifth downgrade comes less than two months after a previous downgrade on August 28, 2026. It follows Dakar's announcement in September of its intention to utilize the G20 Common Framework for debt treatment. The new Ca rating indicates an "extremely high credit risk" for the country.

While a Caa2 rating assesses the probability of default, the Ca rating means that default is now the baseline scenario, with the central question being the extent of losses for creditors. Moody's anticipates substantial losses for external private creditors in the context of a future debt restructuring, no longer focusing solely on fiscal balances. The outlook for the local currency is stable, but this does not indicate optimism.

Local-currency debt accounts for about one-third of the Senegalese central government's total debt. By choosing to preserve this portion, Dakar reduces the scope of debt likely to be affected by a restructuring. The burden of adjustment thus falls more heavily on other categories of creditors, particularly holders of international bonds. It is this shift in risk that Moody's is penalizing.

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This downgrade has significant implications for investors and Senegalese companies. It affects the country's eligibility for certain indices and portfolios, as well as contractual clauses, collateral requirements, and credit limits applicable to domestic companies. The report highlights the difficulty of protecting the regional financial market, restoring the government's credibility, and maintaining financing for the economy.

The decision to maintain debt in local currency is a constraint, as a devaluation would impact the balance sheets of banks in the WAEMU zone, risking intolerable regional contagion. This protection comes at a hidden cost: Senegal remains dependent on the regional market, its sole source of financing. If banks increase their holdings of government securities, this could lead to high yields and credit rationing for the private sector. The stable outlook indicates that Moody's considers the risks associated with this rating to be balanced thanks to UEMOA's support.

Key Takeaways

Moody's recent downgrade is presented as an administrative consequence rather than an economic revelation. The report suggests that Moody's is "behind the market," as prices for Senegalese Eurobonds have likely already factored in the expected losses following Dakar's announcement that it would use the G20 Common Framework.

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The real impact of the downgrade lies in its effects on index eligibility, contractual clauses, collateral requirements, and lending limits for Senegalese companies. A crucial aspect is Senegal's strategic decision to maintain its debt in local currency, which accounts for about one-third of its public debt. This choice is necessary to avoid harming the balance sheets of WAEMU banks and risking regional contagion. However, this protection shifts the burden of adjustment onto international creditors, a move that Moody's criticizes.

This creates a hidden cost: Senegal's continued dependence on the regional market--its sole source of financing--which could lead to high yields and credit rationing for the private sector. The paradox of a stable outlook, despite the severity of the downgrade, indicates that Moody's views the risks surrounding this severely downgraded rating as relatively balanced, in part due to the support provided by Senegal's membership in the UEMOA.