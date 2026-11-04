Malawi: Pathologist Says Chilima Died Instantly, Rejects Hijack Claims Before Parliament

A pathologist who examined the bodies of former vice-president Saulos Chilima and seven others killed in the June 10, 2024 plane crash has told Parliament that the victims died instantly and that the evidence does not support claims of a hijacking.

Steve Kamiza, who led the postmortem team, gave evidence to the Parliamentary Ad-hoc Committee investigating the Chikangawa crash.

He described the impact as so severe that the victims suffered multiple fractures and deep cuts.

Kamiza rejected hijack theories outright.

Postmortems showed all the victims were strapped into their seats at the moment of impact, he said.

"The bodies do not agree because the bodies were seated at the point of impact," he told the committee.

Some victims had soil and pieces of vegetation lodged deep in their wounds, a sign of how hard the aircraft struck the ground, Kamiza said.

The bodies were also covered in jet fuel.

"The body of Chilima was full of oil," he said.

Asked about damage to the victims' mobile phones, he said he was not surprised, given the force of the crash.