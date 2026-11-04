Malawi: Chaponda Urges Commonwealth to Deliver Results, Not Just Declarations

Malawi's Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, Dr George Chaponda, has called for stronger cooperation among Commonwealth states to tackle armed conflict, economic inequality, climate change and waning faith in multilateral institutions.

Speaking at the Commonwealth Foreign Affairs Ministers Meeting (CFAMM) retreat in Antigua and Barbuda on Monday, Chaponda urged wealthier member states to give developing countries financial and technical support, and to make climate and development finance fairer.

He also stressed democratic governance, respect for human rights, peaceful conflict resolution, and more trade and investment among the Commonwealth's 56 members.

His remarks echoed Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Botchwey, who has urged the organisation to move beyond declarations and deliver results through investment, economic partnerships, youth empowerment and climate resilience.

Chaponda reaffirmed Malawi's commitment to a Commonwealth that promotes shared prosperity and gives vulnerable and developing nations a meaningful voice in global affairs.

The meetings come as Antigua and Barbuda hosts the 2026 Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), which opened on November 1 and runs to November 4 in St John's.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are attending.

The summit's theme is "Accelerating Partnerships and Investment for a Prosperous Commonwealth."