Malawi: Mukhito Vows Crackdown On Digital Deception - Freedom of Expression Does Not Cover Fraud

A man accused of faking official government statements has been arrested, and the Homeland Security Minister has used the case to warn Malawians about the dangers of artificial intelligence and social media being used to spread lies.

The Ministry of Homeland Security confirmed the arrest of Emmanuel Soko over fake statements allegedly issued in the name of the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC).

The bogus documents reportedly claimed that journalists would be barred from covering President Peter Mutharika's return from South Africa, and falsely suggested the president had gone on a seven-day holiday.

Minister Peter Mukhito said investigations were continuing and that Soko remained presumed innocent unless a court found him guilty.

But Mukhito's warning went much further.

He accused some people of using AI and social media to fabricate government messages, impersonate officials and mislead the public.

He also cautioned against manipulated podcasts, fake audio recordings, doctored videos and other fraudulent content designed to deceive or harm.

The minister said Malawi's constitution protects freedom of expression, but that the right does not cover fraud, impersonation or threats.

He warned anyone posting from outside the country that they were not beyond the law.

Police would keep pursuing digital crimes and work with international law-enforcement agencies where needed, he said.