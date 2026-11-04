Ballot storage facilities have been targeted, election materials damaged and arrests made across several provinces, leaving thousands of police and the IEC racing to secure the voting process ahead of Wednesday's polls.

Hours before millions of South Africans head to the polls, the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has been forced to beef up security at ballot storage facilities across KwaZulu-Natal following a series of disruptions, including an incident in which party supporters stormed a facility and prevented election officials from carrying out their duties.

The most serious incident occurred on Monday evening, 2 November, at the Dassenhoek Library Satellite Warehouse in Marianhill, west of Durban, where a group wearing political party clothing entered the premises and demanded that ballot boxes containing special votes be moved elsewhere, claiming the building was not secure because it had previously been broken into.

The facility serves 24 voting stations in the area, and the confrontation disrupted operations at two of them after election officials were prevented from moving freely in and out of the premises to collect election material.

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Similar attempts to gain access to ballot storage facilities were reported in Richmond, Mkhambathini and Pietermaritzburg, although police managed to prevent those involved from entering, prompting the IEC to request additional security across the province.

Speaking to journalists at the KwaZulu-Natal results centre in Durban on Tuesday, the IEC's provincial electoral officer, Ntombifuthi Masinga, said: "We have...