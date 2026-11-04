Rwanda: Why Many GBV Survivors Suffer in Silence Rather Than Seek Justice

Claudine (not her real name) endured years of physical abuse at the hands of her husband, but reporting him to the authorities was never an easy choice.

She feared that speaking out would lead to his arrest, break up their family and leave their children without their father's support.

The couple had met at university, married, had children and secured jobs after graduation. But their marriage later turned abusive.

Despite having her own income at the time, Claudine remained silent, hoping to save her marriage and keep her family together.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

At times, her husband would beat her while she was naked, tie her to their bed and leave her there.

Her situation worsened after she lost her job and became financially dependent on her husband, who was then the family's sole breadwinner.

During the 2020 festive season, he severely beat her as she prepared for a family gathering, leaving her with a serious thigh injury.

When he refused to give her money for medical treatment, someone who knew about the abuse took her to an Isange One Stop Centre (IOSC).

Claudine had gone to seek medical care, unaware that the visit would also lead to criminal proceedings against her husband.

He was subsequently convicted and imprisoned at Mageragere Correctional Facility.

But his imprisonment brought another ordeal. Claudine faced pressure and blame from his relatives, friends and workmates, who held her responsible for his arrest. She also experienced stigma from prison officers and inmates whenever she visited him.

Despite everything she had endured, Claudine hoped to reconcile with her husband after his release. Instead, he filed for divorce, and the couple are now separated.

Her experience illustrates the difficult circumstances that can keep survivors of gender-based violence (GBV) silent, even when the abuse is severe.

Legal experts say fear of family breakdown, financial dependence, social stigma and concerns about how cases are handled can discourage survivors from reporting violence and pursuing justice.

ALSO READ: Silence on GBV remains a big hindrance to justice

Why survivors remain silent

According to Angelique Mujawayezu, a senior legal officer at Haguruka, an organisation that promotes and defends the rights of women and children, fear, social pressure, economic dependence, limited awareness of rights and available support services, and the trauma associated with reporting violence are among the major barriers survivors face.

For women experiencing violence at the hands of their husbands or intimate partners, the fear of family breakdown and social judgment can be particularly difficult to overcome.

Some are blamed by relatives and community members for having their husbands arrested rather than being recognised as victims seeking protection and justice.

"Rather than focusing on the violence committed against her, people may perceive her as the person who has caused problems in the family by reporting her husband. This social judgment discourages some women from reporting or pursuing their cases," Mujawayezu said.

Financial dependence further complicates the decision to report abuse.

Women who rely on their partners to provide for their households and children may fear losing that support if the perpetrators are arrested or imprisoned.

This can leave survivors facing a difficult choice between seeking justice and preserving their families' financial security, even when the violence continues.

Children who experience sexual abuse also face significant barriers to reporting, Mujawayezu said.

Some have limited knowledge of their rights and may not know where to report abuse or seek protection. Others may be pressured into silence by perpetrators who offer them money or other benefits.

The situation can be particularly complicated when the perpetrator is a family member.

"When the perpetrator is a family member, other relatives may conceal the crime to avoid family conflicts or protect family relationships. In some instances, parents may also hide cases of child defilement because they consider it shameful for the family to disclose that their child has been sexually abused. This pressure to protect the family's reputation can prevent children from accessing justice and protection," she said.

Challenges after reporting abuse

Even when survivors overcome the fear and pressure associated with reporting violence, they may encounter further difficulties as their cases move through the justice system.

Mujawayezu acknowledged efforts by the Ministry of Justice, the Judiciary and other partners to strengthen the capacity of institutions handling GBV cases. However, she said gaps remain in how some survivors are treated.

Among her concerns is victim-blaming during interviews and questioning, which can leave survivors feeling responsible for the violence they experienced.

Rather than being given a safe and supportive environment to recount their experiences, some survivors face questions or treatment that make them feel judged.

Such experiences can deepen their trauma, undermine their confidence in the justice system and discourage them from pursuing their cases.

Another challenge is inadequate communication about the progress of reported cases.

Mujawayezu said some survivors receive little information about the status of their cases, the next steps or reasons for delays.

Without regular updates, they may feel neglected, lose confidence in the justice process or become discouraged from following up on their cases.

Delays in resolving cases in court also remain a concern, partly because of heavy caseloads and the resulting workload.

For survivors, particularly those who have experienced sexual violence, prolonged proceedings can be emotionally and psychologically exhausting.

Delays may also affect their recovery and ability to move forward with their lives.

Innocent Muramira, founder of Muramira & Co Advocates in Kigali, said delays in reporting GBV cases can make it harder for survivors to obtain justice because crucial evidence may be lost over time.

When incidents are not reported promptly, gathering evidence to support prosecution can become more difficult.

This can affect the outcome of a case, given the prosecution's obligation to prove an accused person's guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

Breaking the silence and improving access to justice

Mujawayezu called for continued training of professionals involved in handling GBV cases, with greater emphasis on survivor-centred approaches.

These include police officers, investigators, prosecutors, judges, health professionals and other service providers who interact with survivors.

She said particular attention should be paid to how survivors are received, questioned and supported from their first contact with authorities.

"Those receiving survivors should know how to communicate appropriately, ask questions without blaming them and provide a safe and respectful environment."

She emphasised that such an approach should be maintained throughout the justice process, from initial reporting and investigation to court proceedings and the enforcement of judgments.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Legal Affairs Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Challenges can arise even after judgments have been delivered, making it important to ensure that survivors receive appropriate support at every stage.

Mujawayezu also called for greater community awareness to encourage timely reporting and challenge the perception that GBV is a private family matter that should be concealed.

"Families and community members should support victims in reporting violence rather than blaming, intimidating or pressuring them to remain silent. Particular attention should be given to educating children about their rights, helping them recognise sexual abuse and informing them about where and how to seek help," the legal officer said.

She further urged authorities to prioritise GBV cases and ensure they are handled promptly without compromising the quality of investigations or judicial proceedings.

Timely collection of evidence, consistent follow-up and expeditious court hearings are particularly important in cases involving children and other vulnerable survivors, where delays may expose them to further harm or prolong their trauma.

Muramira, meanwhile, stressed the importance of ensuring that survivors have access to legal representation and psychological support.

He said those unable to afford lawyers can seek assistance through pro bono services offered by the Rwanda Bar Association, the Legal Aid Forum, Haguruka and Maison d'Accès à la Justice (MAJ).

Beyond legal assistance, he said survivors need counselling and emotional support throughout the justice process, particularly when they are required to recount traumatic experiences.

"Continuous guidance is important, as some may find it difficult to recount painful experiences, when required to explain in court what happened to them and the lasting effects of the abuse," Muramira said.