Ethiopia, China Pledge to Deepen Military and Strategic Cooperation

3 November 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and China have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening their longstanding military and strategic partnership.

Minister of Defense, Mohamed Idris made the remarks during talks with Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia Chen Hai in Addis Ababa today, where the two sides discussed ways to expand cooperation in the defense industry, technology transfer, and military training.

The also agreed to further consolidate their longstanding and productive military ties and elevate bilateral strategic cooperation to a higher level.

Minister Mohamed emphasized the importance of sustaining the historic military partnership between the two countries while exploring expanded areas of collaboration, particularly in defense industrial development, technology transfer, and capacity-building through training opportunities.

He also underscored that Ethiopia's efforts to safeguard its national interests contribute to regional and international peace and stability, calling on China to continue standing alongside Ethiopia.

On his part, Ambassador Chen Hai reaffirmed China's interest in further deepening military and strategic ties with Ethiopia, ENA learned.

The Ambassador also expressed China's readiness to expand cooperation in the defense industry, highlighting the positive outcomes already achieved through investment and bilateral engagement.

Read the original article on ENA.

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