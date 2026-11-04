Sudan Lodges Formal Complaints Against Ethiopia With UNSC, AU Peace and Security Council

Addis Abeba — Sudan's army-aligned government has lodged formal complaints against Ethiopia with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and the African Union Peace and Security Council (AUPSC), accusing the country of allowing the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to use Ethiopian territory to launch drone attacks against Sudan.

The complaints, publicly announced around November 1-2, allege that the RSF has used Ethiopian territory as a launch platform for one-way attack drones, some equipped with missiles, targeting Sudanese locations since February 2026. Sudan described the alleged operations as hostile acts that violate its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and called on both international and continental bodies to take urgent action.

According to Sudan's submissions, authorities documented 70 attacks involving 187 one-way attack drones launched from Ethiopian territory between mid-February and late October 2026. October alone reportedly accounted for 28 attacks involving 97 drones.

Sudan's army-aligned authorities reported that the alleged attacks killed or wounded 484 civilians, while 176 Sudanese soldiers were killed and approximately 200 others wounded.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The reported targets included residential areas, hospitals, fuel facilities and critical infrastructure, particularly power stations. Sudan said approximately 13 to 14 power stations had been hit across several states, including Khartoum, El Gezira, Sennar and El Gedaref, causing electricity outages and disrupting essential services.

One incident cited in the complaints was an October 9 strike on displaced families in Wad el-Mahi, in the Blue Nile region near the Ethiopian border. Sudanese authorities said the attack killed 30 civilians, including 26 women and four children, and wounded approximately 100 others.

Reports accompanying or referenced in the complaints identified Asosa Airport in western Ethiopia, the Kurmuk-Gizen border area and Bahir Dar airbase in the Amhara region as locations allegedly used to facilitate the drone operations. Sudan said it had submitted supporting documentation, including detailed tables outlining the reported attacks, types of drones used and resulting casualties and damage.

Sudan argued that the alleged use of Ethiopian territory to launch attacks violates international law, including Article 2(4) of the UN Charter, which prohibits the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.

In its appeals to the UNSC and AUPSC, Sudan called for explicit condemnation of the alleged attacks and urgent measures to ensure compliance with the UN Charter, African Union instruments and international law. It also urged the two bodies to help safeguard Sudan's sovereignty, prevent further attacks and hold those responsible accountable.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Conflict International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sudan specifically demanded that the Ethiopian government immediately cease what it described as hostile acts. It also called on the international community to hold the RSF accountable for the alleged drone operations.

The complaints come as Sudan's war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the RSF continues to devastate civilian populations and critical infrastructure.

The conflict, which erupted in April 2023, has caused widespread displacement and a deepening humanitarian crisis. AS