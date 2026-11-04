Nigeria: Botswana Reaffirms Commitment to Enhance Ties With Nigeria

Gaborone — Botswana has reaffirmed commitment to enhancing bilateral ties with Nigeria as well as advancing the African Agenda 2063.

Speaking at a reception to celebrate Nigeria's 66th independence anniversary on October 30, Minister for International Relations, Dr Phenyo Butale said Botswana is dedicated to continue promoting democracy, peace and stability across the continent while expressing openness for further engagement on mutual interests.

Dr Butale said Botswana and Nigeria has endured friendship and cooperation and therefore commended Nigeria's commitment to democracy and socio-economic development since 1960.

"We commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his exemplary leadership with the objective to advance socio-economic development in Nigeria.

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It is also noteworthy that this is also an occasion for Nigeria to reflect on her developmental trajectory as well as an opportunity to renew commitment to a future of shared prosperity," Dr Butale said.

In addition, Dr Butale made a call to revitalise the Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation between the two countries which was established in 2002, urging officials to set a date for the next JPCC meeting.

He said Botswana appreciates Nigeria's past assistance; particularly in human resource development, and looks forward to strengthening strategic economic partnerships.

Nigeria High Commissioner to Botswana Mr John Shama Shaga said this independence anniversary served as a moment to reflect on national progress and honour the sacrifices of the two countries' founding fathers who secured independence from Britain.

He said the two countries had fostered cooperation across various sectors including trade, education and culture and aimed to expand investment, and cultural relations with Botswana for mutual benefit.

"Nigeria remains committed to strengthening its partnership with Botswana through practical

cooperation, increased trade and investment, cultural exchange, educational collaboration and

closer engagement between our private sectors," Mr Shaga said. He said the recent initiatives such as Nigerian trade mission and strategic appointments of Nigerians in Botswana, highlighted cordial bilateral collaboration.

Furthermore, Mr Shaga said the two countries' cultural relations were equally vibrant. He said

Nigeria's creative industry, particularly its music and film sectors, remained a major source of African soft power.

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"The maiden edition of Felabration in Gaborone recently was a remarkable celebration of the legendary Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

The fusion of Nigerian and Botswana musicians at the event demonstrated how our shared cultural experiences can promote mutual understanding, creativity and people-to-people relations," Mr Shaga noted.

BOPA