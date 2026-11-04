Tanzania Uses the CHOGM Platform to Cement Its Diplomatic, Development Ties With Uganda

3 November 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dotto Lameck

Antigua — THE Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Mahmoud Thabit Kombo, has held talks with Uganda's Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, aimed at strengthening diplomatic relations and cooperation between the two countries.

The talks took place on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), currently underway in Antigua and Barbuda.

During the meeting, the two leaders discussed ways to further enhance cooperation between Tanzania and Uganda in various areas, particularly shared priorities relating to economic and social development.

They also explored additional opportunities to strengthen collaboration through the Commonwealth for the mutual benefit of the two nations.

The meeting was also attended by Tanzania's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Ambassador Mbelwa Kairuki.

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