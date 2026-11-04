Botswana: Passport Fee Increase Postponed to January 2027

3 November 2026
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)

Gaborone — A press release from the Ministry of Labour and Home Affairs has announced the postponement of the implementation of revised passport fees from November 1, 2026, to January 1, 2027.

The release says the decision is intended to allow Batswana more time to access passport services at the current fees, particularly in view of the upcoming festive season.

It further states that the review and adjustment of passport fees had initially been scheduled for implementation on April 1, 2026, but was deferred to give the public more time to benefit from the existing fee structure. According to the release, passport services in Botswana remain heavily subsidised by government compared to the actual cost of production. It notes that the last adjustment to passport fees was made in 2010, with rising production costs making a review of the current fee structure necessary. The Ministry has encouraged Batswana intending to apply for or renew their passports to do so early to minimise potential delays, particularly during the festive holiday season. ENDS

BOPA

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