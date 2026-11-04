South Sudan: United Kingdom Funding Helps Protect South Sudan From Anticipated Climate Shocks

This support arrives at a critical juncture as South Sudan braces for a complex climate threat, including El Niño-induced drought and flood conditions. The funding will enable FAO and WFP to jointly implement anticipatory flood interventions in Jonglei, Unity and Upper Nile states, protecting food security and livelihoods before floods escalate into humanitarian emergencies. Activities will include early-warning support, anticipatory cash assistance, livelihood protection, labor-intensive public works and the prepositioning of humanitarian supplies.

"In South Sudan, climate shocks are compounding already severe humanitarian pressures," says Sebastian Fouquet, FCDO's Development Director in South Sudan. "When forecasts give us a window to act, we have a collective responsibility to use it. Through the UK's partnership with WFP and FAO, we are reaching vulnerable families before a crisis peaks. By helping them protect their livestock, food, and essential assets, we are not just reducing immediate suffering - we are giving communities a stronger chance to recover and face future shocks with dignity."

Running until March 2027, the intervention will take a three-pronged approach. First, anticipatory assistance linked to agreed triggers will reach at-risk households before floods strike. Second, community-based early-warning systems will provide timely, actionable information so families can take preventive measures. Third, where pre-agreed flood triggers do not exist, hydrological observations, expert analysis and vulnerability assessments will guide early action. The programme will also strengthen coordination and preparedness, with government engagement central to proactive flood-risk management.

"We cannot prevent every drought or flood, but we can stop predictable shocks becoming humanitarian catastrophes," says Mutinta Chimuka, WFP Country Director for South Sudan. "When we can see a climate shock coming, waiting is not an option. Early warnings must lead to early action. This UK support gives vulnerable families a head start to prepare, protect their livelihoods and withstand shocks before they become catastrophes. In a time of growing needs and stretched resources, acting early also helps make every humanitarian pound go further."

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Recurrent climate shocks continue to deepen humanitarian needs in South Sudan. Anticipatory action uses climate data, forecasts and early-warning systems to enable communities and humanitarian partners to act before predictable hazards escalate into emergencies.

"For millions of South Sudanese, agriculture is their primary source of food and income, and climate shocks threaten both. With the UK's support, FAO is translating early warnings into anticipatory action that helps farmers, livestock keepers and fishing communities protect their livelihoods before disasters strike. Protecting these productive assets today means safeguarding food security and reducing humanitarian needs tomorrow," says Felix Dzvurumi, FAO Representative a.i. in South Sudan.

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The UK Government has championed this approach as a critical paradigm shift--moving away from reactive aid to get ahead of disasters, mitigate human suffering, and maximize the efficiency of humanitarian resources.

The contribution is part of the UK's wider support for anticipatory action through its Humanitarian Crisis Fund, bringing UK funding for El Niño anticipatory action in South Sudan to more than £2.85 million. Of this, £2.1 million is allocated to FAO and WFP and approximately £750,000 to the THRIVE consortium.