Nigeria: Police Uncover Indoor Cannabis Farm in Lagos, Arrest Polish, Nigerian Nationals

The police stated that a search of the property revealed equipment used to cultivate, harvest and process cannabis.

The Lagos State Police Command has uncovered an indoor cannabis farm in a residential property in Apapa and arrested two men, a Polish national and a Nigerian.

The suspects, Thomas Razvickas, 49, and James Chisome, 36, were arrested at about 8:15 a.m. on 2 November following intelligence received by the police.

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The police stated that a search of the property revealed equipment used to cultivate, harvest and process cannabis.

In a statement posted on X by the command's spokesperson, Abimbola Adebisi, said the two men lived in the building and were being held by the police.

She noted that they had made statements to investigators and were assisting with the ongoing investigation.

The police have not disclosed the number of cannabis plants found, the quantity of harvested cannabis recovered or how long the facility had been operating.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Tijani Fatai, visited the property and commended the officers who carried out the operation. He urged residents to report suspicious activities to the police.

The discovery follows previous cases in which drug-production facilities were found in residential properties across Lagos.

In October 2025, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) uncovered a laboratory in a residential building in Ajao Estate, Isolo, allegedly used to produce Colorado, a synthetic cannabis product.

The agency said it arrested a 30-year-old man, Stephen Kelechi Imoh, and recovered 16.2 kilogrammes of freshly produced Colorado, alongside chemicals used in its production.

In May 2020, the NDLEA also dismantled an indoor cannabis-growing and hashish-oil processing laboratory in an apartment on Imam Augusto Close, Victoria Island. A suspect was arrested, while cannabis seeds, fresh and dried plants, hashish oil and other substances were recovered.

In the Apapa case, the police have yet to explain who owns the facility, how the operation was financed or whether the suspects were working with others.

The command noted that investigations were ongoing.