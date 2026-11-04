Uganda: Judiciary Rolls Out 360-Degree Staff Appraisal System

The Judiciary has extended the implementation of its electronic performance appraisal system to more administrative departments in a move aimed at strengthening accountability, staff productivity and efficiency in justice delivery.

The expansion is being undertaken through a two-day training workshop on the Performance Enhancement Tool (PET) for staff from the Registry of Communications and Public Relations, Policy and Planning Department, and Human Resources Department.

The training follows the initial rollout to Chief Magistrates and Information and Communications Technology (ICT) staff during the 2025/2026 Financial Year.

Justice Mike Chibita, Chairperson of the Performance Management and Awards Committee, said the introduction of PET and the 360-degree electronic performance appraisal system was an important step in modernising the Judiciary.

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He said effective justice delivery depended not only on judicial officers but also on the productivity and commitment of administrative staff.

"The system is intended to clarify staff responsibilities, align performance expectations, support professional development and strengthen institutional accountability,"he said.

He emphasised that the appraisal framework was designed to improve performance rather than punish employees.

The tool is expected to simplify performance planning, reporting and appraisal through automated processes, reducing errors associated with manual reporting and enabling real-time monitoring of institutional performance.

Chief Registrar Agnes Alum said the system was launched by the President in 2019 and became operational on October 17, 2025.

She said the latest training would extend its use to selected departmental heads and staff, who will participate both as employees being assessed and as evaluators of their colleagues, subordinates and supervisors.

Alum said the system would promote transparency through clearly defined key performance indicators, structured feedback and standardised staff appraisals.

She, however, cautioned that its effectiveness would depend on the accuracy and quality of information entered by users.

The training will cover the 360-degree appraisal framework, scoring models, performance indicators, core and non-core competencies, case weights, targets and complexity factors.

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Participants will also learn how to use survey instruments to collect feedback from court users, advocates and prosecutors, and enter the results into the system.