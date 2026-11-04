Uganda Records 64% Drop in New HIV Infections As Prevention Efforts Expand

Uganda has registered significant progress in its fight against HIV, with new infections and AIDS-related deaths declining substantially over the years. The Uganda AIDS Commission (UAC) and the Ministry of Health attribute the gains to a multisectoral approach combining HIV testing, treatment, community mobilisation, behavioural change interventions and targeted prevention programmes.

According to the latest national HIV estimates, approximately 1.567 million Ugandans are living with HIV. New infections declined by 64 per cent from 2010 levels to 34,000 in 2025, while AIDS-related deaths dropped by 66 per cent to 19,000 over the same period.

The Assistant Commissioner for the AIDS Control Programme, Robert Mutumba, says the progress has partly been driven by increased access to HIV testing, with approximately 8.5 million tests conducted during the financial year ending June 2026.

The government is also expanding community-based testing and HIV self-testing services to reach people who might otherwise not access health facilities.

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"We continue to embrace a combination of methods for us to avert new HIV infections. We recognise that no single intervention is sufficient to prevent new HIV infections," Mutumba says.

Uganda's prevention strategy includes promoting abstinence and faithfulness among young people, providing age-appropriate sexual and reproductive health information, encouraging consistent condom use and expanding voluntary medical male circumcision.

The Ministry of Health is also prioritising populations considered at higher risk of HIV infection, including adolescent girls and young women, female sex workers, fishing communities, prisoners, truck drivers and people who inject drugs.

For people who inject drugs, the government has introduced rehabilitation and treatment programmes, including methadone therapy at Butabika National Referral Hospital and Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital. Since 2020, the programme has served more than 900 people.

Another key intervention is the expansion of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a preventive medication taken by HIV-negative people at substantial risk of infection to reduce their chances of acquiring the virus.

Mutumba says the government is moving beyond daily oral PrEP to introduce more convenient prevention options, including long-acting injectables and vaginal prevention methods.

Among the latest developments is the rollout of Lenacapavir, a long-acting injectable HIV prevention drug administered every six months. Uganda began introducing the drug in April 2026, initially targeting 104 health facilities, with plans to expand coverage to more than 300 facilities by the end of the year.

Uptake of PrEP is also increasing, with more than 230,000 people accessing the prevention medication in the last financial year, up from 170,000 in the previous financial year.

"Providing more choices creates opportunities to reach more people and prevent additional infections," Mutumba adds.

However, Mutumba cautions against developing a false sense of protection from the new prevention options. He emphasises that Lenacapavir is not an HIV vaccine and does not protect against other sexually transmitted infections or unintended pregnancies.

He also highlights the importance of post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP), an emergency medication that can prevent HIV infection if started within 72 hours of possible exposure.

"Anyone who suspects exposure to HIV should seek PEP or post-exposure prophylaxis immediately, within 72 hours," he emphasises.

Despite the progress, Uganda continues to face significant challenges, particularly among young people and women. Young people aged 15 to 24 account for 38 per cent of new HIV infections, with young women contributing 77 per cent of infections within this age group.

Mother-to-child transmission also remains a major concern, with approximately 4,400 children acquiring HIV in 2025, despite a 78 per cent reduction since 2010.

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New maternal infections during pregnancy and breastfeeding, coupled with interruptions in treatment, continue to undermine efforts to eliminate mother-to-child transmission.

The treatment gap is also more pronounced among children. Only 71 per cent of children living with HIV know their status, compared to 85.3 per cent of adults, highlighting the need to strengthen testing and early diagnosis among children.

Mutumba says sustaining the gains will require people already receiving HIV treatment to remain in care and maintain viral suppression.

He reports that approximately 97 per cent of people receiving HIV treatment have achieved viral suppression, an important milestone in controlling the epidemic and reducing further transmission.

"We want to ensure that individuals who are on treatment stay on treatment. It's also important because once these individuals stay on treatment, they're able to suppress their viral load."