Uganda Warns of Persistent HIV Infections Among Young Women Ahead of 2030 Target

Despite significant progress in HIV prevention and treatment, Uganda continues to face challenges in reducing new infections, particularly among adolescent girls and young women.

The Uganda AIDS Commission Board Chairperson, Ruth Senyonyi, says the country must urgently address these gaps as it works towards the 2030 target of ending AIDS as a public health threat.

Senyonyi notes that more than four decades after the first AIDS case was identified, Uganda has made considerable progress in HIV testing, treatment and care. However, the continued high rate of new infections threatens to undermine these gains.

According to the latest Uganda Population-Based HIV and AIDS Survey, approximately 1.5 million adults aged 15 and above are living with HIV, with a national prevalence rate of 5.9 per cent.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Of those living with HIV, 85.3 per cent know their status, while 99.1 per cent of those diagnosed are receiving antiretroviral treatment. A further 96.5 per cent have achieved viral load suppression.

However, Senyonyi says Uganda continues to record approximately 34,000 new HIV infections annually, with more than a third occurring among young people, particularly adolescent girls and young women.

She says the figures highlight the need to intensify HIV prevention communication, improve access to accurate information and address behaviours that expose young people to infection.

These concerns will feature prominently at this year's National HIV and AIDS Symposium, scheduled to take place from November 16 to 18 at Mbarara University of Science and Technology.

The annual symposium brings together researchers, policymakers, healthcare workers and implementing partners to assess progress in the national HIV response and identify areas requiring urgent intervention.

Senyonyi says the meeting will provide an opportunity to examine why the country is falling short of some HIV prevention targets and identify evidence-based interventions to close the existing gaps.

Another major concern is the sustainability of HIV services amid changing donor support. Senyonyi says Uganda must strengthen domestic financing to sustain the gains made over the years and reduce dependence on external funding.

She notes that the Uganda AIDS Commission has developed an HIV Sustainability Roadmap to guide the transition towards a more domestically financed national HIV response.

A financing dialogue scheduled as part of the symposium is expected to generate proposals for sustainable funding mechanisms to support HIV prevention, testing, treatment and care.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines AIDS Uganda Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The symposium will also explore developments in HIV cure research, including the scientific, ethical and social considerations surrounding emerging studies.

Senyonyi says communities must be involved early in discussions about HIV cure research and provided with clear, accurate information to address communication challenges and prevent misinformation surrounding emerging scientific developments.

Held under the theme, "Sustainable Interventions to End AIDS as a Public Health Threat by 2030," the symposium is expected to provide a platform for sharing research findings, strengthening partnerships and reviewing the country's progress through the Joint Annual AIDS Review.

The discussions are expected to inform strategies for closing prevention gaps, strengthening domestic financing and sustaining Uganda's progress towards ending AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.