Nigeria: Atiku Accuses SSS of Plot to Disrupt Sokoto Campaign Launch

Atiku Abubakar alleges that the SSS leadership is recruiting protesters to disrupt Wednesday's ADC campaign launch in Sokoto, as his campaign faults the state government's decision to seal the party's office.

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday accused the State Security Service (SSS) of recruiting protesters to disrupt his campaign launch in Sokoto on Wednesday.

Addressing journalists, Atiku alleged that the protesters were being assembled to create enough disorder for the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Sokoto State Government to impose a curfew and stop the event.

He identified an office behind Zenith Bank on Koko Road as one of the alleged assembly points and claimed that trucks were transporting protesters to locations including a roundabout.

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The protesters, he said, had already begun obstructing traffic, threatening motorists and assaulting some residents.

His campaign spokesperson, Phrank Shaibu, later shared a copy of the address with PREMIUM TIMES and confirmed that it had been delivered by Mr Atiku.

The claims have not been independently verified.

Mr Atiku also accused the state government of blocking the ADC's access to public facilities and withholding logistical support. He described the alleged restrictions as part of efforts by President Bola Tinubu's administration to weaken opposition parties before the 2027 elections and warned security agencies against interfering in political activities.

Despite the alleged obstacles, he said he would attend the launch.

"Our campaign will proceed, and I will be in Sokoto tomorrow, God willing, to address the good people of the state," he said.

He urged supporters to remain peaceful and called on security agencies to protect residents and participants without favour.

The accusations came a day after the Sokoto State Government announced that it had sealed an ADC campaign office.

The Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Nasiru Dantsoho, said records showed that the building belonged to the defunct Savannah Bank, with no recorded transfer of ownership.

He said the government had written to the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) seeking clarification and, citing a recent confrontation involving political supporters, ordered the premises sealed pending a response. Anyone attempting unauthorised entry, he warned, risked prosecution.

An aide to the ADC governorship candidate confirmed the commissioner's visit and the government's enquiry about the building's occupants, according to a Channels Television report.

Amnesty International also condemned the closure, accusing the state government of using the ownership dispute to restrict opposition activity and undermine freedom of association.

Mr Shaibu disputed the state's authority to seal the property. He acknowledged that it belonged to Savannah Bank but maintained that the Sokoto State Government had no ownership stake.

Political parties had used the building for about two decades, most recently the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he said.

Mr Shaibu said he visited the premises on Tuesday morning and found no physical restriction on access.

"As of this morning, when I visited the premises, there was no physical restriction on access. Some minor work was being carried out at the site," he said.

His account did not establish whether the sealing order had been enforced earlier or whether access had subsequently been restored. The campaign did not provide documents establishing its right to occupy the property.

Mr Shaibu said ADC leaders had reported threats to the police, SSS and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), which he said had assured the party that its campaign venue would be protected against interference by the Sokoto Marshals.

He maintained that the Marshals lacked legal authority to close the venue.

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Although Atiku accused the SSS leadership of recruiting protesters, Mr Shaibu said the agency was among those approached for protection.

The dispute follows an alleged attack on the convoy of his ADC governorship candidate, Manir Muhammad Dan'iya, near the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport on 30 October.

Mr Dan'iya accused personnel of the Sokoto Marshals and the state Community Guard of obstructing his convoy, firing shots and damaging his vehicle.

The Sokoto APC dismissed allegations of politically motivated violence, saying security deployments were linked to preparations for a traditional title conferment ceremony. The Sokoto State Police Command said it was investigating.

The ADC had originally planned to launch its presidential campaign on 31 October before shifting the date to 4 November.

Mr Shaibu said the party was still waiting for its leadership to announce a new venue for Wednesday's event. He said the delay was deliberate and strategic.