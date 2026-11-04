Liberia Calls for Protection of Seafarers Amid Growing Global Maritime Security Threats

London, United Kingdom-November 3, 2026 -At the 138th Council Session of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the Government of Liberia has renewed its strong call for the protection of seafarers and the preservation of freedom of navigation amid growing security threats and armed conflicts affecting vital international shipping routes.

Delivering Liberia's General Statement under Agenda Item C138/11, Liberia's Maritime Commissioner and CEO Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe, Sr. expressed grave concern over persistent attacks against commercial vessels in the Black Sea, Sea of Azov, Arabian Sea, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, Bab el-Mandeb Strait, and the Strait of Hormuz, where thousands of Vessels and seafarers are trapped due to kinetic military operation.

Presenting the government of Liberia statement, Commissioner Lighe warned that these unwarranted attacks continue to endanger innocent seafarers, damage commercial vessels, disrupt international trade, and, tragically, claim human lives.

(From L-R-IMO Rept. Mr. Kpadeh, LMA boss, Cllr. Lighe, Sr. and Mr. Konway, IMO-Liberia at the conference in London)

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He extended Liberia's deepest condolences to the families of seafarers who have lost their lives in these attacks, stressing that maritime professionals performing legitimate duties must never become casualties of geopolitical conflicts.

"Seafarers are innocent civilian professionals performing legitimate duties essential to international trade and the global economy. They must never become targets or casualties of armed conflicts and geopolitical hostilities," the Liberian statement emphasized.

The statement reaffirms that freedom of navigation and the right of innocent passage as enshrined in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) must be respected and upheld in accordance with international law.

The statement further stressed that the protection of seafarers is a fundamental humanitarian obligation that must never be compromised, urging all parties to guarantee the safety, security, dignity, and humane treatment of maritime workers.

In a strong appeal for peace, Liberia called on parties involved in ongoing conflicts to exercise maximum restraint, cease hostilities, and embrace dialogue and diplomacy as the most credible pathways toward lasting peace and stability.

Liberia cautions that continuing hostilities are not only inflicting immense human suffering but also threatening international peace, disrupting global supply chains, and imposing severe economic consequences on nations worldwide, particularly developing economies.

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Liberia consequently urged relevant authorities and parties exercising control over conflict-affected maritime areas to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels and their crews in keeping with applicable international laws, regulations and instruments.

Meanwhile, Liberia commends the IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez and other international stakeholders for their continued efforts to protect seafarers stranded or endangered in conflict zones.

Liberia also extends its appreciation to governments, maritime authorities, and institutions that have assisted Liberian-flagged vessels and their crews during maritime security incidents.

"The seas must remain corridors of peaceful commerce, international cooperation, and human progress - not theatres of conflict, violence, and human suffering.", the Liberian statement concluded