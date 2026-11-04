Rwanda: New Tech Could Reduce Potato Seeds From Two Tonnes to Just 50 Grams Per Hectare

The Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources is exploring an unconventional potato-breeding technology that uses botanical seeds instead of traditional seed tubers, in an effort to improve access to clean planting material, reduce disease transmission and potentially increase yields.

The technology, developed by US plant-breeding company Ohalo, uses hybrid true potato seeds, which are actual botanical seeds rather than the potato tubers traditionally planted by farmers.

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The Minister of State for Agriculture and Animal Resources Solange Uwituze on Monday, November 2, held discussions with a delegation from Ohalo about introducing the technology in Rwanda.

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According to the Ministry, the technology could reduce the planting material required for one hectare from the current 2,000-2,500 kilogrammes of seed tubers to just 20-50 grammes of True Potato Seeds.

In practical terms, farmers who currently need between two and two-and-a-half tonnes of potato tubers to plant a hectare could potentially use seeds weighing just 20-50 grammes.

Seed tubers are small potatoes or pieces of larger potatoes planted in the soil to grow new potato crops, while true potato seeds are actual botanical seeds produced by potato plants, similar to tomato seeds, which grow into new potato plants.

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The ministry said the technology could also provide cleaner planting material, reduce the transfer of diseases between planting cycles, improve yields and extend the shelf life of harvested potatoes.

"Together with the Rwanda Food Innovation Partnership, the Ministry looks forward to facilitating Ohalo's pathway to trials in Rwanda, in line with national requirements," the Ministry said.

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How the technology works

Unlike many crops that farmers grow directly from botanical seeds, potatoes are traditionally propagated using tubers. Farmers plant small potatoes or pieces of larger ones containing buds, which develop into new plants.

However, this method requires large quantities of planting material and can allow diseases to be carried from one planting cycle to another through infected tubers.

Ohalo's approach seeks to change this by enabling farmers to grow potatoes directly from true seeds.

The company's technology, known as Boosted Breeding, uses proprietary proteins and techniques to influence how plants pass genetic material to their offspring.

According to Ohalo, the technology enables offspring to inherit the complete genetic material of both parent plants, rather than the usual half from each parent. This allows the company to develop genetically uniform seeds that retain desirable characteristics across generations.

The approach uses plant genetics and reproductive biology to develop improved crop varieties. Ohalo applies its breeding technologies to crops including potatoes, maize and berries.

Rwanda's agricultural biotechnology drive

The discussions come as Rwanda expands research into agricultural biotechnology, with the aim of developing crop varieties that can withstand diseases, pests and other production challenges.

In October 2024, the Rwanda Agriculture and Animal Resources Development Board (RAB) and the African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF) launched a five-year programme targeting cassava, maize and potato.

The Rwanda Agricultural Biotechnology Programme seeks to develop improved varieties resistant to major agricultural challenges, including cassava brown streak disease, potato late blight disease and pests such as fall armyworm.

In December 2025, the government also launched the Rwanda Biotech Capacity Building (BioCap) Project, led by RAB in partnership with the International Potato Center (CIP), to strengthen the country's scientific capacity to develop improved crop varieties.

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The initiatives form part of efforts to build local research capacity and make improved agricultural technologies available to farmers.

Rwanda has already made progress towards introducing some of the varieties, with six biotech cassava varieties and two potato varieties awaiting final approval before distribution to farmers.

The potato varieties are intended to address late blight, one of the diseases that affects potatoes.

While Rwanda's ongoing agricultural biotechnology programme includes genetically engineered crop varieties, Ohalo's Boosted Breeding technology focuses on influencing plant reproductive processes to produce improved seeds. The two approaches represent different applications of advanced technology in plant science and crop improvement.

Ohalo says its technology has the potential to improve crop productivity, reporting yield gains of 50 to 100 per cent or more in early trials across its Boosted Breeding programmes.