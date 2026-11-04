South Africa: All Systems Go for Election Day

With just several hours until registered voters cast their ballots in the 2026 Local Government Elections, the Electoral Commission has urged voters, political parties, independent candidates, observers and all stakeholders to contribute to a peaceful Election Day.

"We urge voters, political parties, independent candidates, observers and all stakeholders to uphold the principles of democracy, respect the electoral process and contribute to a peaceful Election Day. The Commission remains committed to ensuring that every eligible voter is afforded the opportunity to cast their ballot in a free, fair, credible and peaceful electoral process," IEC Chairperson Mosotho Moepya said on Tuesday.

This as the Commission expressed readiness for Voting Day, with operational arrangements in place across all nine provinces to facilitate a smooth and efficient voting process.

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"As we transition to Election Day, it is important to restate the facts about the 2026 Local Government Elections. The Commission recorded an unprecedented 29.2 million voters registered to vote across 23 696 voting stations nationwide.

A total of 188 000 IEC officials have been deployed across the country's voting stations. They are fully equipped and ready to assist voters and ensure that the voting process is conducted efficiently and in accordance with the electoral procedures," said Moepya at the media briefing held at the National Results Operations Centre at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.

Election material

Moepya said all ballot papers and essential election materials have already been secured and distributed to voting stations, with the necessary logistical, security and operational arrangements in place to support the successful conduct of the elections.

The Commission reminded voters that voting stations will open at 7am and close at 9pm on Wednesday.

Do's and don'ts at voting stations

The Commission reminded all voters to observe the rules governing Election Day to

safeguard the secrecy, integrity and orderly conduct of the voting process. Voters must present a valid South African identity document, smart ID card or Temporary Identity Certificate when reporting to vote.

It added that ballot papers must be marked in secret within the designated voting booth and that taking photographs of completed or marked ballot papers is strictly prohibited.

"The secrecy of every vote is a fundamental principle of South Africa's democracy and must always be protected. Party regalia, campaign materials, canvassing and any attempt to influence voters inside or in the immediate vicinity of voting stations are prohibited," said the Commission.

However, voters are not prohibited from wearing party colours.

In addition, voters and stakeholders must refrain from intimidating, obstructing or interfering with any person exercising their democratic right or with electoral officials performing their duties.

Meanwhile, no person may enter a voting station carrying dangerous weapons or engage in conduct that may disrupt voting operations.

The Commission also encouraged responsible use of social media and urged members of the public to verify electoral information through official channels before sharing it.

It said the dissemination of false or misleading information has the potential to undermine public confidence in the electoral process.

"By adhering to these requirements, voters and stakeholders will contribute to a peaceful, orderly and credible Election Day and help ensure that every eligible voter is able to cast their ballot freely and safely," said Moepya.

Vital voter information

The Commission reminded voters that they may only vote at the voting station where they are registered. Voters are encouraged to verify their registration details and confirm where they are registered before leaving home to avoid unnecessary delays or inconvenience on Election Day.

Voters must present a valid South African identity document, which may be a Smart ID Card, green barcoded ID book or Temporary Identity Certificate issued by the Department of Home Affairs.

Voters were also encouraged to check their voting station details and sequence numbers on the voters' roll before leaving home. Providing a sequence number to election officials will assist them in locating voters more quickly and improve the efficiency of the voting process.

Voters may check their voting station details through the following channels:

· WhatsApp: 0600 88 0000

· IEC Contact Centre: 0800 11 8000

· SMS: 32810 (SMS costs R1)

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· Website: www.elections.org.za

Campaigning

Meanwhile, the Commission reminded political contestants, independent candidates and parties that campaigning for the elections ends tonight at midnight.

"The Electoral Commission reminds political parties, independent candidates and supporters that in accordance with the electoral timetable, all election campaigning must cease at midnight preceding Election Day.

"These measures are intended to provide voters with the opportunity to exercise their democratic choice free from influence, intimidation or interference," it said.

READ | NATJOINTS: No campaigning permitted on Voting Day

Special votes

Ahead of Wednesday's polls, the Commission concluded two days of special voting. Special voting, which began on Monday, concluded with 1 425 942 voters having cast their ballots.

READ | Day 2 of special votes concludes

The Electoral Commission said it was encouraged by the enthusiasm of South Africans who showed up on the two days of special voting.