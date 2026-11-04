South Africa: IEC Condemns Election-Related Intimidation and Disruptions

The Electoral Commission (IEC) on Tuesday condemned incidents of intimidation, disruption and damage to election materials, adding that it is taking legal action against the individuals and political parties involved.

IEC Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo said the Commission had noted an increase in prohibited conduct by some party supporters and candidates.

"The Commission has also noted a sharp increase in actions of prohibited conduct and glaring criminal behaviour by some political party supporters and candidates. These range from intimidation of election officials, disruption of voting processes and tampering with election materials," Mamabolo said.

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Mamabolo cited incidents in Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal. This was as the Commission administered the second and final day of special voting in the 2026 Local Government Elections.

"In Mpumalanga, a candidate for the Economic Freedom Fighters in Ward 30 at the Phake Rankaile Voting District stormed a voting station and damaged electoral materials. The candidate was arrested by the SAPS [South African Police Service]."

"In KwaZulu-Natal, supporters of the uMkhonto we Sizwe Party [MKP] stormed the Dasenhoek Library satellite warehouse where election materials are kept and held election officials hostage. Public Order Police were called in to disperse the MKP members and secure the officials and election materials. The group left peacefully after engagement with the SAPS," he said.

"The above conduct cannot be justified nor be allowed to impair the country's democratic processes.

"Therefore, the Commission is taking the necessary legal steps to bring the identified individuals and political parties to account. The Commission would like to appeal to all contesting political parties and candidates to adhere to the code of conduct until the end of the election process," Mamabolo said.

Earlier, the Commission said 1.3 million special votes had been cast by midday.

READ | Over 1.3 million cast special votes as IEC warns against misinformation